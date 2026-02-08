Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapoor Will Reportedly Tie the Knot In Late March, Wedding Buzz Takes Over the Internet

Popular television actress Kritika Kamra, best known for her iconic role in Kitni Mohabbat Hai, is reportedly all set to embrace a new chapter in her life. As per the latest buzz, Kritika and her longtime partner Gaurav Kapoor are preparing to take their relationship to the next level and may soon get married. Although the couple has not officially confirmed the news, reports suggest that their wedding is likely to take place in March 2026.

According to a source quoted by one of the media houses, Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapoor are deeply in love and excited about their future together. The source revealed, “Kritika and Gaurav are happy together and are living a good life. They are now excited to take their relationship to the next level. They are planning to get married in the last days of March or the first week of April.”

The wedding is expected to be an intimate affair, attended by close family members and friends. The same source further shared that the couple plans to tie the knot in Mumbai. Currently, they are busy with preliminary wedding preparations, though the details of the ceremonies are yet to be finalized. However, one thing seems certain is a grand reception for industry colleagues will be hosted in Mumbai, making it a star-studded celebration.

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapoor made their relationship Instagram-official in December 2025. The couple shared a cozy picture enjoying breakfast together, which instantly grabbed attention and sparked congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike. Soon after, the duo also rang in the New Year together in Jaisalmer, further confirming their strong bond.

Gaurav Kapoor is a well-known TV presenter, actor, and cricket commentator. He is widely recognized for hosting the popular YouTube show Breakfast with Champions’ and for his engaging cricket commentary. He began his career as a VJ on Channel V and made his acting debut with the film Darna Mana Hai. Over the years, he has appeared in several notable films including Shhh, Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag, Ugly Aur Pagli, A Wednesday, Quick Gun Murugun, Chala Mussaddi Office Office, and Kai Po Che!.