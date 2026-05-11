Trisha Krishnan Gets Emotional At Vijay’s Tamil Nadu CM Swearing-In Ceremony: See Here!

Former actor Thalapathy Vijay has now become the new CM of Tamil Nadu. He was sworn in as Tamil Nadu’s new chief minister in a grand ceremony attended by several notable personalities, including actress Trisha Krishnan. During the oath-taking event, Trisha appeared emotional, and a video capturing the moment went viral online.

Actress Trisha Krishnan turned emotional during Thalapathy Vijay’s first speech after becoming Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister. The heartfelt moment instantly went viral across social media platforms. Trisha attended the swearing-in ceremony with her mother, Uma Krishnan, at Chennai’s Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. She appeared teary-eyed while listening to Vijay address the public for the first time as CM. Despite the emotional moment, Trisha continued smiling warmly throughout the ceremony. Fans and netizens widely shared videos and clips capturing her reaction online. Her emotional presence at the historic event drew significant attention and sparked discussions among admirers across media platforms.

Trisha Krishnan turns emotional during Vijay’s oath-taking ceremony

C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as Tamil Nadu’s chief minister on May 10, attended by actress Trisha Krishnan, who is rumoured to be dating the superstar. Dressed in a radiant blue saree, Trisha smiled throughout the ceremony. However, during Vijay’s emotional first speech, she appeared teary-eyed while trying to control her emotions. The heartfelt moment quickly went viral across several social media platforms, with fans reacting to her support.

Trisha Krishnan Reacts To Vijay Becoming Tamil Nadu CM

During an exclusive Times Now interview, Trisha happily shared her excitement and expressed gratitude publicly. “Congratulations. I am super happy.” The actress was then asked to say something to the people of Tamil Nadu who supported Vijay. To this, she stated, “Yes, congratulations.” Take a look:

Actor Trisha speaks exclusively to TIMES NOW “Congratulations… I am very happy…” Actor Trisha Krishnan tells @Prathibhatweets pic.twitter.com/7osZugXMeW — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) May 10, 2026

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, shortly. pic.twitter.com/oCevs6N1Wx — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

Vijay’s chief minister oath-taking event

In his speech, Vijay called on people to unite and bring a fresh government to Tamil Nadu. He described the movement as the beginning of a new era rooted in secularism and social justice. Vijay clarified that he was neither a divine messenger nor a prophet, but simply an ordinary man leading a normal life. He also promised the public that he would never mislead them with unrealistic assurances and would only make commitments that were practical and achievable ones.

Meanwhile, speaking about his work front, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan is awaiting release. The film marks his final project before he completely shifts focus to politics. During a recent media interaction, KVN Productions founder Venkat K Narayan expressed happiness over Vijay becoming chief minister. He also said people initially considered Jana Nayagan just another film but described Vijay as the true “Jana Nayagan of Tamil Nadu.” Narayan further assured fans that the makers are currently waiting for the Central Board of Film Certification certificate. Once the CBFC clears the film, Jana Nayagan will hit theatres to the excitement of Vijay’s fans.