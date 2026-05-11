Katrina Kaif Celebrates First Mother’s Day With Sweet Gifts From Son Vihaan And Vicky Kaushal – See Here!

Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is enjoying her motherhood journey, and the actress recently celebrated her first Mother’s Day on May 10, 2026, as a new mom. The actress shared glimpses of adorable gifts she received from her baby boy, Vihaan, and husband, Vicky Kaushal. Katrina’s heartwarming celebration quickly grabbed fans’ attention online and left admirers gushing over the sweet family moments.

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Vihaan Kaushal, on November 7, 2025. The actors announced the happy news through a joint social media post and have been cherishing parenthood ever since. Recently, Katrina shared two adorable pictures on social media, giving fans a glimpse of her first Mother’s Day gifts from her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and their son, Vihaan. Along with the photos, the actress posted a heartfelt Instagram caption that melted hearts online. Fans quickly flooded the comments section with love, admiring the sweet family moments shared by the actress.

Katrina Kaif Gives Glimpse Of Her First Mother’s Day Gifts

Katrina Kaif shared two photos on Instagram, including one featuring a card carrying a special handwritten message for fans. “Happy 1st Mother’s Day My Love! Love, Vihaan & Papa Kaushal,” with a bouquet of roses in the background. Another picture featured Katrina Kaif with her baby boy holding the book The Very Hungry Caterpillar. While sharing the adorable moments online, she also added a heartfelt caption “a happy Mama’s pov.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

A Look At Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s Love Story

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9, 2021, in a private ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara. The couple, adored by Bollywood fans, reportedly met during an award show and later made their relationship official through dreamy wedding pictures shared on Instagram. Their love story quickly became a fan favourite. For the grand wedding, Katrina looked stunning in a red Sabyasachi lehenga, while Vicky complemented her in an elegant off-white Sabyasachi sherwani, creating a royal and timeless wedding appearance together.

Speaking about their work fronts, after the 2024 mystery thriller Merry Christmas, Katrina Kaif took a break from acting to focus on motherhood and her personal life. Although she is reportedly linked to projects like Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, no official release announcements have been made yet. The upcoming road drama is set to be directed by Farhan and will reportedly feature Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Alia Bhatt in key roles alongside Katrina. The film is expected to explore themes of female friendship, bonding, and self-discovery. It is also being described as a spiritual successor to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara by reports.

Meanwhile, Vicky is currently busy filming Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. Co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the romantic drama unfolds against the backdrop of war. Bhansali described the project as one of the most challenging and important films of his career, focusing more on raw emotions than extravagant costumes or grand sets. The makers have officially announced that Love & War will release in cinemas January 21, 2027.