Cricketer Rohit Sharma Set for Grand Entertainment Debut on OTT After Retiring from T20 and Test Cricket

Former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma is now gearing up for an exciting new innings in the entertainment industry. After bidding farewell to T20 and Test cricket, the legendary opener has sparked massive excitement among fans with the teaser of his upcoming entertainment show, unveiled by Sony Pictures Networks India on Friday evening. The teaser, which runs for over one minute and forty seconds, instantly went viral across social media platforms.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma To Make OTT Debut

Fans of Rohit Sharma flooded the internet with reactions, memes, and excitement as the cricketer showcased a fun and humorous side of his personality. In the promo, Rohit is seen constantly being approached by fans asking him to repeat his now-famous dialogue, “No one is allowed to stroll in the garden.” As more people continue requesting the line, Rohit gradually becomes irritated and hilariously frustrated.

Rohit Sharma

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The teaser cleverly builds up the comedy, ending with Rohit finally walking away in annoyance. One of the funniest moments in the promo comes when Rohit calls his assistant and instructs him to stop the gardening work happening on the terrace of his house because he is tired of hearing endless references to the garden. The sequence has already become a fan-favorite online.

Rohit Sharma

Towards the end of the teaser, Rohit humorously remarks, “I just said two lines, and it went this viral… imagine what will happen when the full show releases.” This witty statement has only increased curiosity among viewers eager to know more about the project. The teaser concludes with a massive reveal banner calling it the “Biggest Entertainment Debut of the Year.” However, the makers have intentionally kept the show’s title and concept under wraps, leaving fans eagerly waiting for the official announcement.

Rohit Sharma

Apart from his new entertainment venture, Rohit Sharma remains one of India’s most celebrated cricketers. He played a crucial role in India’s victory at the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 and the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. Under his captaincy, India also lifted the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. Off the field, Rohit Sharma shares a beautiful family life with his wife Ritika Sajdeh. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2018 and became parents to a son in 2024.