Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh Dismiss ‘Catfight’ Rumours With Wamiqa Gabbi, Say ‘Media Created This’

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh have shut down ongoing rumours of tension and “catfights” with co-star Wamiqa Gabbi during the promotions of their upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, calling the speculation a media-created narrative with no basis in reality.

The rumours had gained traction online over the past few weeks as social media users began dissecting promotional appearances, interviews and public interactions involving the film’s female leads. Much of the chatter centred around perceived awkwardness or group dynamics between Sara, Rakul and Wamiqa during events for the film.

Addressing the speculation in a recent interview, both Sara and Rakul firmly denied any issues on set and emphasised that the cast shares a warm and comfortable bond. Sara described her co-stars as “family,” explaining that despite having very different personalities, all three actors are secure in themselves and supportive of one another.

The actor also credited director Mudassar Aziz for ensuring that each female character in the film had a distinct identity. According to Sara, the individuality of the roles was reflected not only in the script but also through styling choices such as costumes, makeup and hair design, leaving no room for comparisons or rivalry.

Rakul Preet Singh was more direct in her response, criticising the tendency to pit women against each other in the entertainment industry. She argued that repeated speculation often transforms assumptions into accepted narratives, even when no actual conflict exists.

“The media created this,” Rakul said while responding to questions about alleged tensions. She added that audiences frequently hear stories about “catfights” and disturbed relationships between actresses, despite rarely witnessing any real evidence of such behaviour.

Rakul further pointed out that professional actors understand the importance of collaboration on a film set and are focused on ensuring the success of the project rather than engaging in personal rivalries. She described films as the “rozi-roti” of everyone involved, stressing that maintaining professionalism is essential.

The speculation around the trio intensified after clips from promotional events began circulating online. At one event earlier this week, both Sara and Wamiqa appeared visibly uncomfortable after a host made awkward remarks involving singer Mika Singh, prompting users to speculate about underlying tension within the cast.

However, recent appearances by the trio have painted a different picture. Sara, Rakul and Wamiqa have been spotted together at multiple promotional events in Mumbai, frequently posing together for photographers and engaging comfortably during interviews.

The actresses were recently seen promoting the film at the T-Series office in Mumbai, where their coordinated appearances and interactions drew significant attention online. Videos and pictures from the event showed the three actors laughing together and participating enthusiastically in promotional activities.

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do stars Ayushmann Khurrana alongside Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Wamiqa Gabbi. The film is positioned as a spiritual successor to the 2019 comedy Pati Patni Aur Woh, though it features an entirely new storyline and cast.

The film’s trailer and promotional campaign have already generated strong buzz online, particularly due to the ensemble chemistry among the cast members. At the same time, the episode reflects how social media often amplifies assumptions about celebrity relationships, especially involving female actors.

Studies on social media misinformation and rumours have shown how repeated speculation online can quickly shape public perception even without verified evidence. Researchers have observed that digital platforms often encourage the rapid spread of unverified narratives because sensational stories tend to generate higher engagement.

Sara and Rakul’s comments appear aimed at challenging exactly that culture. By openly rejecting the rumours, the actors have attempted to redirect focus towards the film itself rather than speculative narratives around their personal dynamics.

The discussion also reflects a broader pattern in the entertainment industry, where actresses are frequently subjected to rivalry narratives that are less commonly imposed on male co-stars. Both actors suggested that such assumptions reveal more about public perception and media culture than about the actual relationships between performers.