Ameesha Patel Calls Out Bollywood’s ‘Fake PR Culture’, Says Many Actresses Pay For Superstar Image – Deets Inside!

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel stirred controversy online after criticising Bollywood’s alleged “PR games.” Through a series of tweets, the actress claimed several actresses were paying to be called “number 1” stars and “superstars” despite not delivering box office hits. Her remarks quickly sparked debate among fans and industry followers on social media. Ameesha Patel, apart from entertaining fans on screen, often grabs attention with her bold social media presence. From glamorous Instagram posts to outspoken tweets, she keeps her followers engaged. Recently, the actress created a stir on X after sharing strong opinions about Bollywood.

In the early hours of Saturday, Patel criticised the film industry’s fake PR culture. She called out actresses who allegedly try to purchase the “number one” position through publicity tactics. The actress also reminded fans that real superstardom comes from talent and audience love. Along with this, she slammed YouTubers and influencers for spreading negativity against the Hindi film industry online recently.

Ameesha Patel Calls Out Alleged Fake PR Tactics

Ameesha claimed several actresses, who according to her have not even delivered a single Rs 200 crore film, are using PR teams to project themselves as top stars. She added that in 2026, unlike 2000, earning Rs 100 crore is no longer seen as a major achievement. The actress hinted that box office standards and audience expectations have changed significantly today.

“Call ur self a super star only if u have achieved any sort of work that creates history and havoc at the box office. Until then, stop playing PR games to cal urself a superstar, sorry, but that’s the harsh reality,” she wrote in another tweet.

The Humraaz actress also said these actresses were calling themselves stars after doing only a few average films each year and being part of projects. She believed that someone should be called a superstar only after delivering historic work and huge box office hits. According to her, true superstardom comes from remarkable achievements, not just regular appearances in films and media attention.

Ameesha Patel said a global superstar delivers massive worldwide hits. According to her, real superstardom comes only after achieving major blockbuster success and winning audiences across the world with consistently successful films and performances.

Ameesha Patel Opens Up About Her Biggest Solo Blockbuster Films

She highlighted her films Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, Gadar, and Gadar 2, calling them among the biggest heroine-led solo blockbusters. She also claimed her PR support was weaker compared to other actresses, suggesting she never received the same level of promotional backing in the industry.

She did not mention any names, so it remained unclear whom she was referring to. However, Patel said actors should not feel bothered by negative YouTubers who keep criticising Bollywood. She added that such content creators make their living by discussing celebrities and often depend on controversial opinions to attract attention online.

Ameesha also shared her confidence about Gadar 3, saying the film would create massive excitement in theatres upon release. The actress added that earning Rs 500 crore at the box office would only be the minimum expectation for the much-awaited sequel.