Tanishaa Mukerji Calls Her Bigg Boss 7 Experience ‘Traumatic’, Opens Up About Relationship with Armaan Kohli

Actress Tanishaa Mukerji has candidly spoken about her controversial journey inside Bigg Boss 7 and her relationship with fellow contestant Armaan Kohli. In a recent interview, the actress described her time on the reality show as emotionally difficult and admitted that many relationships formed inside the house were rooted in trauma bonds.

Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa Mukerji On Joining Bigg Boss

Tanishaa, the daughter of filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and veteran actress Tanuja, also revealed that participating in the show was an impulsive decision that she made without fully understanding how reality television works. Tanishaa Mukerji shared that she entered Bigg Boss 7 believing it would help her create a fresh public image and show audiences her real personality.

Tanishaa Mukerji

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According to the actress, she was advised that the show could help redefine her image and career. However, she later realized that reality shows often present contestants in ways beyond their control. Tanishaa admitted that she had never watched Bigg Boss before participating and was unfamiliar with the strategies contestants use to survive in such an intense environment.

Tanishaa Mukerji

During the interview, Tanishaa Mukerji alleged that several contestants used her and her family’s fame to gain attention and create content inside the house. Being the sister of Bollywood star Kajol and part of the famous Mukherjee family, Tanishaa said she consciously avoided unnecessary controversies because she did not want anything to negatively affect her family’s reputation.

Tanishaa Mukerji

She also revealed that she struggled with Hindi during that period, which led to many of her English conversations being edited out from the show. When asked whether her Bigg Boss journey was traumatic, Tanishaa Mukerji responded that reality shows are often built around emotional stress and trauma. She explained that relationships formed in such situations can feel intense because contestants bond over emotionally difficult experiences. However, once people heal and move on from that environment, those relationships often fade away.