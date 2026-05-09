Aditya Dhar Hints at Big Surprise in ‘Dhurandhar’ Universe After Massive Success of ‘Dhurandhar 2’

The cinematic phenomenon created by Aditya Dhar with Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate conversations across the entertainment world. Even after 50 days in theaters, Dhurandhar 2 is still attracting huge crowds, proving that the craze surrounding the franchise is far from over. Now, excitement among fans has grown even stronger after Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios hinted that the makers are planning a major surprise connected to the Dhurandhar universe later this year.

Aditya Dhar

Aditya Dhar Hints Big Surprise

In a recent interview, Jyoti Deshpande revealed that the makers are not done yet with the Dhurandhar franchise and promised something special for audiences by the end of the year. Her statement immediately triggered speculation online about whether the team is secretly preparing Dhurandhar 3 or perhaps a spin-off project based on characters from the blockbuster universe.

Aditya Dhar

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Social media platforms have since been flooded with fan theories, with many believing that the makers are carefully building one of India’s biggest cinematic franchises. Apart from rumors surrounding a third installment, reports also suggest that Aditya Dhar is preparing a theatrical documentary titled The Making of Dhurandhar. The documentary is expected to showcase behind-the-scenes footage from both films, including production challenges, action sequences, shooting locations, and interviews with cast members.

Dhurandhar

Interestingly, fans have noticed that most of the lead actors from Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 have not given detailed media interviews yet. Industry insiders believe these exclusive conversations may be reserved specifically for the making-of feature. According to reports, the documentary could first release in cinemas before eventually arriving on OTT platforms.

Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema history. After 50 days in theaters, the film has reportedly earned ₹1,791.55 crore worldwide. Its domestic gross collection currently stands at ₹1,365.20 crore, while the net India collection has crossed ₹1,140.67 crore. With these numbers, Dhurandhar 2 has reportedly surpassed Pushpa 2: The Rule and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in worldwide earnings, becoming the second highest-grossing Indian film globally after Dangal.