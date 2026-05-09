Vijay Faces Government Formation Hurdle in Tamil Nadu as Kamal Haasan Backs TVK’s Claim

Tamil Nadu politics is witnessing intense drama after actor-turned-politician Vijay and his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam emerged as the single largest force in the 2026 Assembly elections but still fell short of the majority mark required to form the government. TVK secured 108 seats in the 233-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, while the majority mark stands at 118.

Vijay

Vijay To Prove Majority

As political negotiations continue, uncertainty remains over whether Vijay will become the next Chief Minister of the state. After the election results, Vijay reportedly met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to stake claim for government formation. However, sources suggest that the Governor asked Vijay to return only after demonstrating support from at least 118 MLAs.

Vijay

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Following the meeting, Vijay reportedly convened discussions with newly elected MLAs and alliance leaders to explore possible support from smaller parties and independents. Amid the political uncertainty, veteran actor and politician Kamal Haasan strongly backed Vijay’s claim to form the government through a detailed post on X. The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief stated that not inviting TVK to form the government despite winning 108 seats would amount to disrespecting the people’s mandate.

Vijay

Kamal Haasan emphasized that constitutional authorities must respect democratic principles and allow the majority to be tested on the Assembly floor rather than delaying the process. Outgoing Chief Minister M. K. Stalin also made headlines by stating that Vijay should be allowed to attempt government formation. Stalin said he did not want another constitutional crisis in Tamil Nadu and stressed the importance of respecting the public verdict.

Vijay

The statement from the DMK leader added a new twist to the rapidly changing political situation. Currently, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has 108 MLAs. Reports suggest that support from the Congress could raise the tally to 113 seats. Vijay is also believed to be seeking support from Left parties such as CPI and CPM, along with smaller regional groups. Political observers say support from these parties could potentially help TVK cross the majority mark.