“Washing Machine”, Prakash Raj Takes Dig at BJP After Suvendu Adhikari Becomes West Bengal CM, Shares Old Video

Veteran actor Prakash Raj has once again sparked political debate on social media following the Bharatiya Janata Party’s historic victory in West Bengal. After BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal on Saturday, ending the 15-year rule of Mamata Banerjee and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), Prakash Raj reacted sharply through a series of posts on X.

Prakash Raj

Prakash Raj Took Dig At BJP

The BJP’s victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections marked a historic political shift in the state. The party secured a massive 207-seat majority, while the TMC was reduced to just 80 seats. In a shocking outcome, Mamata Banerjee also lost from the Bhabanipur constituency. Following the results, Suvendu Adhikari officially took oath on May 9 as West Bengal’s first BJP Chief Minister.

Prakash Raj

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Amid the flood of congratulatory messages pouring in for the new Chief Minister, Prakash Raj chose a different route. Known for his outspoken political opinions, the actor shared two sarcastic posts targeting the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In one of the posts, Prakash Raj reshared an old video clip of PM Modi from a 2016 election rally in West Bengal and captioned it with just two words: “Washing Machine.”

Prakash Raj

The term is often used by critics to allege that politicians accused of corruption become clean after joining the BJP. The video clip referenced by Prakash Raj dates back to a time when Narendra Modi had publicly criticized Suvendu Adhikari over alleged involvement in the controversial Narada Sting Operation. At the time, Suvendu was a senior leader in the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee. He later joined the BJP in 2020.

Suvendu

During the 2016 rally, PM Modi had accused several TMC leaders of corruption while referring to the sting operation footage that allegedly showed leaders accepting bribes on camera. The resurfacing of this old speech by Prakash Raj has now reignited political conversations online. In another post, the actor reshared a 44-second video showing a road lined with numerous life-sized cutouts of Prime Minister Modi, reportedly from West Bengal. Mocking the visuals, Prakash Raj sarcastically captioned the post, “Wow, wow, wow… what a crowd!” accompanied by laughing emojis.