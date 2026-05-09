Aashka Goradia Becomes Mother for the Second Time at 40, Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Brent Goble

Popular television actress-turned-entrepreneur Aashka Goradia has embraced motherhood once again. The actress and businesswoman recently welcomed her second son with husband Brent Goble. The couple has named their newborn baby Richard Theodore Goble. At the age of 40, Aashka has become a mother for the second time. Earlier, in 2023, the couple welcomed their first son, William Alexander.

Aashka Goradia

Aashka Goradia Became Mother For Second Time

Sharing the joyful news with fans, Aashka and Brent posted an adorable glimpse of their newborn on social media, which quickly received love and blessings from fans and celebrities alike. In their joint Instagram announcement, the couple revealed that their baby boy arrived on May 1. Expressing gratitude and happiness, they wrote that the arrival of another son has created a special new bond for their elder child, William Alexander.

Aashka Goradia

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The emotional post instantly went viral among fans of the actress. Soon after the announcement, congratulatory messages poured in from across the entertainment industry. Fans flooded the comments section with heartwarming wishes for the newborn and the growing family. Aashka Goradia married Brent Goble on December 1, 2017. The couple first tied the knot in a Christian wedding ceremony and later got married again following traditional Hindu rituals.

Aashka Goradia

Brent, who belongs to the United States, is a well-known yoga instructor and wellness expert. Before stepping away from television, Aashka Goradia enjoyed a successful acting career spanning nearly two decades. She became a familiar face through several hit television serials, including Kkusum, Naagin 2, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Her performances earned her immense popularity in the Indian television industry.

Aashka Goradia

In 2021, after spending 19 years in showbiz, Aashka decided to quit acting permanently and focus entirely on entrepreneurship. She entered the beauty and cosmetics industry with her brand Renee Cosmetics, which she co-founded in 2018. The brand quickly emerged as a major success story in India’s beauty market. According to reports, Renee Cosmetics generated nearly ₹100 crore in revenue within just two years of launch.