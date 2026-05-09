Balika Vadhu Actress Avika Gor Relocates to Bangkok With Husband Milind Chandwani, Will Continue Working In Indian Industry

Popular television actress Avika Gor, who rose to fame with the iconic show Balika Vadhu, has surprised her fans with a major life update. The actress has permanently relocated to Bangkok along with her husband Milind Chandwani. Despite shifting abroad, Avika has clarified that she will continue working in the Indian entertainment industry and travel frequently for her professional commitments.

Avika Gor

Avika Gor Shifted Bangkok

The actress, who has successfully worked in both Hindi television and South Indian cinema, recently revealed that she and Milind have already purchased a house in Bangkok. Currently, Avika is busy decorating their new home according to her personal style and preferences. In an interview, Avika opened up about the reason behind this big move. She shared that the decision was mainly taken considering better professional opportunities for Milind Chandwani.

Avika Gor

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According to Avika, the idea of living in Bangkok also felt exciting and refreshing to her. Speaking about the relocation, Avika said that she feels as though she would always be on vacation while living there. She added that both she and Milind have always supported each other’s personal and professional growth throughout their seven-year relationship, even before getting married in September 2025.

Avika Gor

The actress further explained that her move to Bangkok will not impact her acting career. Avika stated that even while living in Mumbai, she frequently travelled to cities like Hyderabad, Rajahmundry, and Visakhapatnam for shoots. This made her realize that Mumbai does not necessarily need to remain her permanent base. Avika also addressed concerns regarding missing out on projects because of living outside India.

Avika Gor

She confidently stated that work opportunities usually align with her schedule, and filmmakers who genuinely wish to collaborate with her are willing to accommodate her circumstances. The actress revealed that industry insiders have been extremely supportive of her decision. While Bangkok will now serve as her primary residence, Avika confirmed that she will continue visiting India regularly since both her and Milind’s families live here. The actress is also preparing to shoot for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Alongside this, one of her South Indian films is also gearing up for release soon.