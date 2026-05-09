Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay Relationship Rumours Intensify After Singer Suchitra Makes Explosive Remarks

Rumours surrounding the alleged relationship between Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay continue to dominate headlines across the South Indian entertainment industry. The speculations gained momentum after reports surfaced claiming that Vijay’s wife had filed for divorce amid allegations of infidelity. Although neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly addressed or denied these rumours, the ongoing chatter has only intensified with every new public appearance and social media activity.

Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay

Suchitra Makes Explosive Remarks

Recently, a video featuring Vijay and Trisha attending a wedding together went viral on social media, reigniting discussions about their alleged closeness. Fans and internet users have since been dissecting every interaction and online post connected to the two stars. Now, singer Suchitra has added fuel to the controversy with her latest comments during a recent interview.

Suchitra

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Speaking candidly about the matter, Suchitra did not hold back while sharing her views on Trisha and Vijay. “I do not like Trisha at all. I will say this objectively, and it will not influence my judgment. I like Vijay very much. I will offer my honest opinion without taking anyone’s side,” Suchitra stated during the interaction. The singer went on to make a deeper observation regarding Vijay’s personal life and current political journey.

Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay

According to Suchitra, successful individuals often become vulnerable when isolated from their close relationships. She remarked that Vijay has distanced himself from both his family and his wife, which has left him emotionally isolated. Suchitra further added that the actor-politician now needs the guidance of his father, S. A. Chandrasekhar, especially as he navigates the complexities of politics.

Trisha Krishnan and Thalapathy Vijay

Meanwhile, amid the growing rumours, Trisha Krishnan shared a cryptic Instagram Story that immediately caught the attention of social media users. The post included the phrase IYKYK, alongside a cartoon sticker with a blank expression and graphics of silhouettes gossiping with speech bubbles containing phrases like “blah blah blah” and “etc.” Interestingly, Trisha did not add any caption or explanation to the post, leaving fans to speculate whether it was an indirect response to the ongoing rumours surrounding her and Vijay.