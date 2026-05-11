Love in the Hills? Arshdeep Singh & Samreen Kaur’s Dharamshala Stroll Has the Internet Blushing

Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh was recently spotted enjoying a quiet stroll through the streets of Dharamshala with rumoured girlfriend Samreen Kaur, and the internet cannot stop talking about it. Videos of the duo walking hand-in-hand ahead of Punjab Kings’ IPL clash against Delhi Capitals quickly went viral across social media.

What caught fans’ attention even more was how casual and relaxed the outing looked. No heavy entourage, no dramatic paparazzi moments, just the two spending time together in the scenic Himachal town. One fan in the viral clip could even be heard expressing surprise at the absence of security around the cricketer.

From Airport Sightings to Dating Buzz

This is not the first time the pair has sparked dating rumours. Arshdeep and Samreen have appeared together multiple times over the past few weeks, from airport sightings and dinner outings to IPL-related events. Fans have also noticed Samreen attending Punjab Kings matches, adding more fuel to the speculation.

Several social media posts and fan pages have now started referring to them as IPL’s newest “soft-launch couple.” While neither Arshdeep nor Samreen has officially confirmed the relationship, their repeated public appearances are definitely keeping gossip pages busy.

Internet Says: “Let Them Breathe”

As expected, social media reactions poured in instantly. While some users debated security concerns and public attention around celebrities, many fans defended the couple’s privacy and called the video “cute and wholesome.” A large section of the internet simply wanted people to stop overanalyzing every public outing.

Meanwhile, others couldn’t stop obsessing over Arshdeep carrying Samreen’s bags during another recent appearance, jokingly calling it “green flag behaviour.”

Romance, Rumours & IPL Fever

With Punjab Kings currently in the middle of an intense IPL season, Arshdeep’s off-field moments are grabbing much attention. Whether it’s just friendship or a full-fledged romance, one thing is certain, Dharamshala has officially become the backdrop for cricket’s latest viral love story.