Rakul Preet Singh’s Viral Gir Safari Video Sparks Debate, Forest Officials Clarify No Rules Were Broken

Actor Rakul Preet Singh recently found herself at the centre of an online controversy after a video from Gir National Park in Gujarat went viral, triggering criticism and allegations that wildlife rules had been violated during a safari visit. However, forest officials have now stepped in to clarify the situation, stating that no sanctuary regulations were breached.

The controversy erupted after a clip circulating on social media showed Rakul standing outside a safari vehicle while surrounded by forest officials and staff. The visuals quickly led to speculation online, with several users questioning whether the actor had been allowed to enter a restricted area inside the national park due to celebrity privilege.

The incident occurred during the promotional tour for Rakul’s upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, where she was accompanied by co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Wamiqa Gabbi. The cast had visited Gir National Park as part of the film’s promotional activities, and videos from the safari soon began spreading across social media platforms.

As criticism intensified online, officials from the Gir forest department issued a clarification explaining that the viral video did not show Rakul inside a prohibited sanctuary zone. According to authorities, the actor had briefly stepped out of the vehicle outside the sanctuary premises due to a medical issue and not for recreational purposes.

Officials stressed that the location seen in the video was not part of the restricted wildlife area where stepping out of safari vehicles is prohibited. They clarified that no wildlife protocols had been violated and that the situation was being misrepresented online.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF), Sasan-Gir, reportedly confirmed that the actor’s team had followed the necessary procedures during the visit. Authorities further emphasised that visitors are only permitted to exit vehicles under exceptional circumstances, particularly if there is a health-related issue requiring immediate attention.

Despite the clarification, the video continued to generate mixed reactions online. Some users argued that celebrities often receive preferential treatment in public spaces and questioned why the visuals appeared unusual. Others defended Rakul, pointing out that conclusions were being drawn without full context.

The controversy also comes amid heightened sensitivity around wildlife protection in Gujarat. Just days earlier, another viral video showing a lion allegedly being chased by a vehicle in Amreli district had sparked outrage and prompted the forest department to launch an investigation.

Because of these recent incidents, social media users have become particularly vocal about wildlife safety and safari conduct, leading to increased scrutiny of any viral content involving Gir National Park.

Rakul herself has not issued a detailed public statement on the matter so far. However, reports indicate that her team informed authorities about the medical issue during the safari stop.

Gir National Park, home to the endangered Asiatic lion, follows strict tourism and wildlife movement regulations. Visitors are generally prohibited from leaving safari vehicles inside core wildlife zones in order to ensure both human safety and minimal disturbance to animals.

The episode once again highlights how quickly short video clips can trigger controversy online, especially when involving celebrities and sensitive public spaces such as wildlife reserves. In many cases, incomplete visuals circulating without context can fuel assumptions before official clarification emerges.

At the same time, the strong reaction online also reflects growing public awareness around wildlife conservation and environmental rules. Many users viewed the viral video through the broader lens of accountability and equal enforcement of regulations.

Professionally, Rakul Preet Singh is currently busy promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Wamiqa Gabbi. The romantic comedy is scheduled for release later this month.