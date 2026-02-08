Akanksha Chamola Breaks Silence on Trolls After Viral Dance Video, Dismisses Rift Rumours With Husband Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha Chamola, wife of Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna has once again found herself at the center of online discussions. The actress was recently trolled heavily after a video of her dancing at a promotional event went viral. Following the backlash, Akanksha has now responded to the criticism and firmly shut down rumours of trouble in her marriage.

Let us tell you that Akanksha Chamola had attended a promotional event for her upcoming web series Dil Dhokha Aur Desire, where she was seen dancing alongside her co-actors Kunwar Amar and Ali Hassan. A short clip from the event went viral on social media, following which several users criticized her dance moves and began passing personal comments. This isn’t the first time Akanksha has faced online trolling.

Earlier, she was also targeted for making a reel with social media influencer Awez Darbar, which had sparked similar reactions. Soon after these videos surfaced, social media users began speculating about a possible rift between Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna. Some even went as far as claiming that the couple was heading for a divorce, especially after Akanksha had shared a cryptic post some time ago.

However, the actress has now made it clear that these rumours are baseless and untrue. Reacting to the trolling, Akanksha reposted a video by influencer Jayati Unscripted on her Instagram story. In the video, the influencer sarcastically remarked, “People have left all their work and are focused on Akanksha.” The clip also questioned why Gaurav Khanna’s Bigg Boss victory has suddenly become a reason to scrutinize Akanksha’s actions.

It highlighted how Gaurav had performed intimate scenes during his time on Anupama without facing backlash, while Akanksha is being judged for dancing at a professional event. Sharing the video, Akanksha wrote, “This feminism is at its peak.” In another Instagram post, Akanksha shared a clip from one of her interviews where she clearly stated, “Not cheating in a relationship is a basic thing.”