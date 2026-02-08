Vikrant Massey Denies Being Part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayanam After Being Replaced By Raghav Juyal

Even before its theatrical release, Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious mythological epic Ramayanam has been surrounded by constant buzz and casting rumours. While the first part of the film is scheduled to hit theatres this Diwali, speculation around its cast continues to grab headlines. Recently, fresh rumours claimed that Raghav Juyal had replaced Vikrant Massey in the role of Meghnad, Ravana’s eldest son.

Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey Deleted Statement

However, the situation took a dramatic turn when Vikrant Massey himself reacted publicly, only to later delete his statement. Earlier reports had suggested that actor Vijay Sethupathi was being considered for the role of Vibhishana, though no official confirmation followed. Meanwhile, according to a media report, Raghav Juyal had been cast as Indrajit, praising his potential to do justice to the powerful mythological character.

Vikrant Massey

Also Read: Nora Fatehi’s Inspiring Journey From Salesgirl & Telecaller to Becoming Bollywood’s Dancing Queen, Read To Know

Soon after, several reports began circulating that Raghav had replaced Vikrant Massey, especially since Massey had earlier been linked to the project. This led to widespread discussion across social media and entertainment portals. As the rumours gained momentum, Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram story on February 7 to clarify his stance.

Vikrant Massey

In his now-deleted post, the actor wrote, “Okay, let’s put an end to all this. I want to clarify that I was never a part of this film. I am not, and I never was. Such irresponsible behavior from a responsible media outlet is shocking. Best wishes to everyone involved with Ramayanam. I will definitely buy a ticket and watch it in the theater.” However, the actor deleted the post shortly after, adding further intrigue to the ongoing controversy.

Vikrant Massey

Made on a massive budget of ₹4000 crore, Ramayanam is being touted as one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. According to a report, the makers are planning to unveil glimpses of the film’s characters on Ram Navami. A grand event is reportedly being planned at the Gateway of India, Mumbai, on March 27, 2026. However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.