Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh Attend WPBL 2026 With Sons, Younger Son Rahyl’s Hairstyle Sparks Online Debate

Several Bollywood celebrities added glamour to the World Pickleball League (WPBL) 2026, held in Mumbai on Saturday. Big names like Aamir Khan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and celebrity couple Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh were spotted enjoying the high-energy sporting event. However, it wasn’t just the match that grabbed attention, a moment involving Genelia and her younger son Rahyl quickly became the talking point on social media.

Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh arrived at the event with their two sons, Riaan and Rahyl. The family was seen watching the match together when a video surfaced online showing their younger son getting emotional and crying during the event. While Riteish was momentarily busy elsewhere, Genelia was seen lovingly comforting Rahyl, winning hearts for her calm and caring parenting.

However, instead of focusing on the emotional moment, social media users shifted their attention to Rahyl’s hairstyle, which soon became a topic of heated discussion. The comment section of the viral video was flooded with mixed reactions. While some users criticized the child’s hairstyle, others strongly defended the parents. One user wrote, “Please change his hairstyle.”

Another commented, “Why is his hair like this? It doesn’t suit him at all.” A third said, “Genelia’s children look completely different, especially the younger one.” However, many users praised Genelia’s parenting approach. One comment read, “I loved that she lets him express himself and handle things on his own. He will grow up to be confident and independent. These two are amazing parents.”

Another user jokingly remarked, “Why does he have Sanjay Dutt’s hairstyle?” Just days before attending WPBL 2026, Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary. Genelia marked the special occasion by sharing a series of throwback wedding pictures on Instagram, which quickly went viral. The photos showcased both their traditional Maharashtrian wedding rituals, including varmala and pheras, as well as moments from their Christian wedding ceremony. One picture featured Genelia in a white gown and veil, while another showed the couple holding hands, reflecting their enduring bond.