AI Reimagines Aishwarya Rai and Rajesh Khanna in Titanic, Pictures Shared On Social Media Leaves Internet Spellbound

Artificial Intelligence has rapidly transformed the creative world, and its impact on cinema is becoming increasingly visible. From recreating the past to imagining alternate film universes, AI is opening doors to possibilities that once seemed impossible. While AI is often criticized for misuse, there are moments when it delivers something truly breathtaking. One such example is a viral AI-generated video of Titanic reimagined as a Bollywood film, featuring Aishwarya Rai and Rajesh Khanna in the lead roles.

The video has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers amazed by how convincingly AI has blended Hollywood’s most iconic love story with Bollywood’s timeless charm. Created using advanced AI technology, the video shows what Titanic might have looked like if it were made in Bollywood. In this version, Aishwarya Rai steps into the role of Rose, originally played by Kate Winslet, while Rajesh Khanna appears as Jack, the character immortalized by Leonardo DiCaprio.

The AI-generated visuals recreate several iconic scenes from the film, including Rose walking into the grand hall to meet Jack and their memorable moments together on the ship’s deck. The only difference is the unmistakable presence of Bollywood royalty instead of Hollywood stars. The stunning video was shared on Instagram by AI artist and short filmmaker Souvik, also known as Mr. Hellrocker.

Known for pushing creative boundaries with AI, the artist seamlessly replaced Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio with Aishwarya Rai and Rajesh Khanna, making the scenes feel both nostalgic and refreshingly new. The video has received an overwhelming response from fans across social media. Many viewers were surprised by how natural the pairing looked.

One user commented, “I never imagined this pairing, but it looks so beautiful.” Another wrote, “Aishwarya Rai looks absolutely stunning as Rose Dawson.” A third fan shared, “What a heartwarming combination. I wish this could have been real!” Praising the creator, another comment read, “Brother, your creativity is on another level. Amazing work!”