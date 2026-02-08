Aamir Khan Slips During Pickleball Match at WPBL 2026, Actor Quickly Recovers and Wins Hearts of His Fans

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan grabbed everyone’s attention at the World Pickleball League (WPBL) 2026 in Mumbai on Saturday, not just for playing with fans, but also for his sportsman spirit after a sudden fall on the court. The actor slipped mid-match, briefly alarming the crowd, but quickly got back on his feet, smiled, and continued playing, leaving fans relieved and impressed.

Aamir Khan attended WPBL 2026 at Jio World Garden, Mumbai, where two semi-final matches of the league’s second season were held. The superstar participated in two friendly matches with fans, showcasing his enthusiasm for sports. Several videos from the event have surfaced online, but one particular clip has gone viral across social media platforms.

In the viral video, Aamir is seen moving forward to return a shot when he suddenly loses balance and slips on the court. The actor stumbles, falls, and rolls on the ground for a few moments before getting up with the help of his fellow player. What stood out most was Aamir’s calm reaction. He quickly composed himself, flashed a smile at the crowd, and resumed the match as if nothing had happened, earning loud cheers from those present.

The comment section of the viral clip was flooded with concern and admiration from fans. One user wrote, “Oh my God!” Another commented, “His fitness is amazing.” A fan remarked, “Many people don’t even step on the ground at this age.” Another said, “He looks so stable. The fall happened because of poor footwork.” One concerned user added, “Hope he is fine now.”

Soon after the video circulated, fans began checking on Aamir’s well-being, relieved to see him continue the match without any visible injury. On the professional front, Aamir Khan was recently seen in a cameo role in Happy Patel: Dangerous Spy, a film produced by him and starring Vir Das. The movie received mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office, earning around ₹7.35 crore after its theatrical release on January 16.