Chandrika Dixit Sparks Fresh Buzz With ‘I Love You’ Confession To Mystery Man On Social Media, Fans Left Confused Yet Again

Social media sensation Chandrika Dixit, popularly known as the Vada Pav Girl, is once again grabbing headlines by keeping her followers on edge. After days of teasing the identity of her so-called mystery man, Chandrika had promised to reveal his name and address on February 8. However, much to everyone’s surprise, she once again left people hanging. Instead of revealing his identity, Chandrika posted a new reel that added another layer of suspense.

Chandrika Dixit

Chandrika Dixit Proposed Mystery Man

In the video, she is seen finally saying the three magical words, “I love you” to the mystery man, while also expressing her feelings openly in the caption. Chandrika Dixit has been in the spotlight since February 2, but her journey to fame began much earlier. She shot to national recognition after selling vada pav in Delhi, which later opened doors for her entry into Bigg Boss OTT 3.

Chandrika Dixit

Also Read: “After a Point, You Can’t Play the Lead,” Imran Khan Says It’s Time for Bollywood Khans to Accept Their Age

After a period of relative silence, she returned to the limelight by making shocking allegations against her husband, accusing him of cheating. Now, she appears to have moved on and has even proposed to the mystery man, who is currently seen sporting a Sikh look in her recent videos. In the viral reel, Chandrika emotionally tells the mystery man, “You were wrong that I could never fall in love.”

Chandrika Dixit’s Mystery Man

The man responds by asking, “Who did you fall in love with?” To this, Chandrika replies, “With you.” When he asks again, “Really?”, Chandrika confidently says, “I love you.” The video ends with the two hugging each other, instantly sparking mixed reactions online. As expected, social media users had divided opinions. While some praised her confidence, others questioned the authenticity of the entire episode.

Chandrika Dixit

One user commented, “This mystery man sometimes becomes a Sikh and sometimes a Muslim.” Another wrote, “Unfollow her and mass report her.” A third asked, “Where did that guy with the glasses go?” The constant changes and dramatic reveals have left many users confused and skeptical. Earlier, Chandrika had shared a controversial video allegedly leaking her husband’s chats. In a fiery statement, she accused him of betrayal and publicly lashed out, questioning his actions with other women and asserting her independence.