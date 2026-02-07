“After a Point, You Can’t Play the Lead,” Imran Khan Says It’s Time for Bollywood Khans to Accept Their Age

For more than three decades, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan have dominated Hindi cinema like no other stars. At one point, their names alone were enough to pull massive crowds to theatres, regardless of the film’s content. However, times have changed. Today’s audiences are far more selective, often rejecting films even if they star the biggest superstars.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan Took A Dig At Iconic Khans

Amid this shift, Imran Khan, actor and nephew of Aamir Khan, believes that it may be time for the iconic Khans to rethink the kind of roles they play. In a recent conversation with one of the media houses, Imran Khan spoke candidly about aging superstars and evolving stardom in Bollywood. “As a lead actor, your roles change with age. There are certain years when you can work as a lead actor, and then there comes an age when you are no longer able to play those roles. All three Khan brothers are now over 60 years old,” Imran said.

Imran Khan

Also Read: Yash Raj Films Denies Claims of Sensationalising 800 Missing Girls Reports to Promote Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3

His statement has sparked discussion across social media, especially at a time when Bollywood is seeing a generational shift in audience preferences. Imran further explained that stardom itself is not permanent and naturally evolves with age. “Your stardom also starts to change because there’s a segment of the audience that knows you and grows up with you. Then a new younger generation comes along that starts connecting with people closer to their age and experience,” he said.



Imran Khan

He added that audiences want to see themselves reflected on screen. “When we watch films or shows, the first thing we try to do is see ourselves in those stories and characters,” Imran explained. Recent box office performances seem to support Imran Khan’s perspective. After the failure of Zero, Shah Rukh Khan took a four-year break and made a powerful comeback in 2023 with Pathaan and Jawan, both massive blockbusters.



Imran Khan

However, his third release that year, Dunki, failed to meet expectations, suggesting that even SRK’s star power isn’t infallible anymore. Similarly, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha underperformed at the box office. While Sitare Zameen Par received appreciation, it largely worked because it presented Aamir more as a star-hero rather than pushing him into a conventional youthful lead role.