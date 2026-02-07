Yash Raj Films Denies Claims of Sensationalising 800 Missing Girls Reports to Promote Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has strongly refuted allegations that the promotion of Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 was linked to the recent surge of viral posts about missing girls in Delhi. The production house dismissed claims suggesting that sensitive reports of missing persons were sensationalised or amplified through paid promotions to draw attention to the film.

Mardani 3

Mardani 3 Controversy

The controversy erupted after social media was flooded with posts claiming that over 800 people had gone missing in Delhi within 15 days, coinciding with the release of Mardaani 3. The issue escalated further when similar posts alleged that dozens of girls had gone missing in Mumbai as well, creating widespread panic online. The matter gained seriousness after the Delhi Police addressed the viral claims.

Mardani 3

Also Read: Deepak Tijori’s Daughter Samara Tijori Wins Praise for Villain Role in Prime Video’s ‘Daldal’

The police stated that the posts were misleading and had been spread through paid promotion, warning that strict action would be taken against those responsible for creating fear for monetary gain. In an official statement posted on X, Delhi Police said that investigations revealed the claims of a sudden rise in missing girls were deliberately circulated via paid posts. The authorities made it clear that spreading panic among citizens would not be tolerated under any circumstances. Reacting to the controversy, a spokesperson for Yash Raj Films issued a statement to one of the media houses, categorically denying any involvement in the alleged campaign. “Yash Raj Films is a 50-year-old company that operates on and adheres to the core principles of ethics and transparency. The allegations circulating on social media are completely false and baseless. It is being claimed that a sensitive issue was deliberately sensationalised for the promotion of Mardaani 3, which is not true. We deny this completely,” the statement read.

Mardani 3

The spokesperson further added that the production house has full faith in authorities and institutions, expressing confidence that the truth will come out through official investigations. The controversy reportedly began after a report, citing official Delhi Police data, went viral online. The report stated that over 800 people had gone missing in Delhi in the first 15 days of January 2026.

Mardani 3

While the data itself was factual, it was allegedly misrepresented and exaggerated on social media, leading to panic and speculation. As the rumours intensified, some posts attempted to link the situation to Mardaani 3, a film that revolves around the investigation into missing girls, further fueling the controversy. Released last week, Mardaani 3 features Rani Mukerji reprising her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy.