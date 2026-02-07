Deepak Tijori’s Daughter Samara Tijori Wins Praise for Villain Role in Prime Video’s ‘Daldal’

Veteran actor Deepak Tijori, remembered for iconic films like Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Pehla Nasha, Aashiqui, and Khiladi, has worn many hats over the years as actor, director, and even a part of Gujarati cinema. This time, however, the spotlight is on his daughter Samara Tijori, who is earning widespread appreciation for her powerful performance in Prime Video’s web series Daldal.

Samara Tijori

Samara Tijori’s Impactful Double Role in ‘Daldal’

In Daldal, Samara Tijori plays a challenging double role as Anita and Anant Acharya and has particularly impressed viewers with her intense portrayal of the villain. Her transformation and screen presence have sparked positive conversations online, marking a significant milestone in her acting journey. In a candid conversation with one of the media houses, Samara revealed that she made a bold decision to cut her hair for the role to better connect with the character.

Samara Tijori

“When I went for the look test, I tried a wig, but I didn’t feel anything with it. It didn’t look real and wasn’t even moving with the wind. I wanted to fully get into the character. I felt that if I’ve got the role, I’ll give it 150% emotionally and physically,” she shared. According to the actress, the physical transformation played a key role in helping her internalize the character, a decision that clearly paid off.

Samara Tijori

Interestingly, Samara Tijori revealed that she once considered a career in criminology. Her curiosity about understanding criminal psychology helped her add more depth and realism to her portrayal in Daldal. Reacting to the positive response from the audience, Samara admitted that the appreciation has been deeply emotional for her. “I’m overwhelmed,” she said, expressing gratitude for the love coming her way.

Samara Tijori

Talking about her co-star Aditya Rawal, Samara said that she likes him a lot and that the two have become good friends during the shoot. She also spoke about her experience working with Bhumi Pednekar, whom she had previously assisted as an assistant director on Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. Despite knowing her professionally, Samara admitted she was a little nervous seeing Bhumi on set in her capacity as an actor.