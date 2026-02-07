Suniel Shetty Reacts to Pakistan’s Boycott of India Match in ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Calls Rivalry “Beautiful”

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, known for speaking candidly on cricket and national sporting issues, has once again shared his views on a major development in the cricketing world. The actor recently reacted to Pakistan’s reported decision to boycott its group stage match against India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, a clash that was scheduled to be played in Colombo on February 15.

Suniel Shetty Calls India-Pakistan Rivalry Special

Speaking to the media at the Mumbai launch of his upcoming film Black Scorpion: To Hell and Back, the Border actor expressed hope that the much-anticipated India-Pakistan encounter would still take place. “I want Pakistan to come to Sri Lanka and play against India. There is a beautiful rivalry between the Indian and Pakistani teams, just like the Ashes series between Australia and England,” Suniel Shetty said.

His comments come amid growing uncertainty surrounding one of the most high-voltage fixtures in world cricket, a match that traditionally draws massive global viewership. The controversy erupted after the Pakistani government posted online that the Pakistan cricket team would not take the field against India during the group stage of the tournament.

While the announcement confirmed the boycott, no official reason was provided, leading to widespread speculation and debate across the cricketing fraternity. Following the announcement, the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a statement expressing concern over the situation. The global cricket body emphasized that selective participation goes against the values of a global sporting event and urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to arrive at a mutually agreeable decision while keeping all stakeholders in mind.

The ICC’s response highlights the seriousness of the issue, given the significance of India-Pakistan matches to the tournament’s competitiveness and global appeal. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) strongly criticized Pakistan’s decision. Speaking during the WPL 2026 final at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, BCCI Joint Secretary Prabhtej Singh Bhatia called the move against the spirit of any sport.