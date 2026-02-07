FIR Against Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat Sparks Controversy; Actor Reacts

Actor Manoj Bajpayee’s upcoming project Ghooskhor Pandat has landed in controversy after an FIR was filed following objections to the film’s title and content, triggering legal scrutiny and public debate. The case emerged after complaints alleged that the project hurt religious sentiments, leading to directives from authorities and escalating tensions around the film even before its release.

The FIR comes amid objections raised against the teaser and promotional material, with critics claiming that certain elements may be offensive or misrepresentative. The situation intensified after legal notices were reportedly sent to the producers and associated platforms, questioning the use of the title and its potential impact on the dignity of specific communities.

In response to the backlash, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey issued a clarification emphasising that the project is fictional and not intended to target any community. “Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term ‘Pandat’ is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focusses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility – to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful,” he said.

Pandey also confirmed that the team has decided to temporarily withdraw promotional content following the controversy. “In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses,” he stated, adding that the makers look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon.

Manoj Bajpayee, who plays Ajay Dikshit, described as a corrupt and morally compromised police officer, also reacted to the situation and clarified his position. “I respect the emotions and concerns people have shared, and I take them seriously. When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen. As an actor, I come to a film through the character and the story I am playing. For me, this was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. This was not meant to be a statement about any community,” he wrote.

He further added that the decision to pull down promotional material reflects the seriousness with which the concerns are being addressed. “In my experience of working with Neeraj Pandey, there has been a consistent seriousness and care in how he approaches his films. The filmmakers have decided to take down the promotional material, in light of the public sentiment.”

The controversy also includes an industry dispute, with the Film Makers Combine reportedly issuing a notice stating that mandatory approval for the title had not been obtained under existing rules. Additionally, a separate legal notice challenged the title, describing it as defamatory and offensive.

The developments have placed the project under legal and public scrutiny, with the future promotional and release strategy likely to depend on how the investigation progresses.