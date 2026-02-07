Karan Patel Faces Backlash Over ‘Allah’ Tattoo Amid Exit Rumours From Reality Show ‘The 50’

Popular television actor Karan Patel, best known for his role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is currently making headlines for multiple reasons. While he is seen participating in the reality show The 50, reports have surfaced claiming that the actor has left the show, though this development has not yet been shown on-screen. Adding to the buzz, Patel is also facing online criticism over one of his tattoos, which has sparked a debate on social media.

A picture of Karan Patel from The 50 has gone viral online, drawing attention to a tattoo of the word ‘Allah’ written in Urdu below his elbow. The actor also has tattoos featuring ‘Om’ and the Cross, reflecting symbols from different religions. However, it is the ‘Allah’ tattoo that has triggered backlash from a section of social media users. Several people online have labeled the tattoo as forbidden, questioning why the actor chose to get God’s name inked.

An influencer criticized Patel, claiming that having such a tattoo while visiting clubs or parties was inappropriate. Another user echoed the sentiment, suggesting that the actor should not have gotten the tattoo at all. One comment read, “Tattoos are haram. He has even gotten God’s name tattooed, which is very wrong. We don’t get tattoos.”

While Karan Patel has not responded to the recent criticism, he has spoken about his tattoos in the past. The actor once stated, “Tattoos stay with you for life. That’s why I chose all these symbols, because I believe that humanity is above religion.” In a 2016 interview with one of the media houses, Karan Patel’s wife and actress Ankita Bhargava revealed that the actor got his first tattoo during their honeymoon in Goa.

“Karan loves getting tattoos and doesn’t delay in getting them. He believes in all religions, which is why he got these symbols tattooed on his hand,” she said. Apart from the tattoo controversy, reports have also emerged suggesting that Karan Patel has voluntarily left The 50. According to a source quoted the actor reportedly told the makers that his mental peace was being disturbed and that he could not continue in such an environment.