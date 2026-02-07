Zeenat Aman Says Bollywood Glorified Obsession, Admits Industry Shaped ‘Ludicrous Idea Of Romance’

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has spoken out about the portrayal of romance in Hindi cinema, saying that many Bollywood films have historically blurred the line between love and unhealthy behaviour by glamorising obsession and stalking as acceptable expressions of affection. The actor reflected on this issue while revisiting scenes from her earlier films on social media, acknowledging that she herself was part of an industry that shaped these narratives.

Sharing a clip from her 1982 film Teesri Aankh, Zeenat used the moment to discuss how certain romantic tropes were normalised in mainstream cinema. In the scene, her character appears to pursue and harass Dharmendra’s character, reversing traditional gender roles often seen in Hindi films. However, the actor clarified that she does not endorse such behaviour. “I suppose the reason this scene is delightful and that one was infuriating is because of the traditional role reversal. The truth is I can’t endorse Barkha’s approach, just as I couldn’t endorse Inspector Vijay’s,” she wrote.

Zeenat also referenced another example from her earlier work, recalling a scene from Dostana where she was on the receiving end of eve-teasing. By comparing the two moments, she highlighted how Hindi cinema has long portrayed persistence, teasing, and even harassment as elements of romantic storytelling. According to her, while playful banter can be a part of courtship, films sometimes took these ideas too far.

“Banter and mischief are excellent tools of courtship, but I think our industry sometimes took these to the extreme,” she said. “Too many of our films glorify obsession and limerence, instead of giving us a portrayal of real, healthy love.”

The actor further reflected on the cultural impact of such storytelling, admitting that she had also been part of projects that contributed to these portrayals. “Now I recognise that I have played a part in propagating the ludicrous idea of romance that Bollywood has exported to Indians everywhere,” she wrote, adding that her recent posts were an attempt to re-examine that legacy.

Zeenat stressed that conversations around relationships must centre on mutual respect and consent. “When it comes to relationships, consent is non-negotiable, and respect has to flow both ways. Believe me, I learnt this the hard way,” she said, indicating a more contemporary perspective on romance compared to earlier cinematic conventions.

Her remarks received significant engagement online, with several followers agreeing with her assessment that older Bollywood films often romanticised problematic behaviour. Some users commented that the industry has historically blurred the boundaries between attraction and harassment, while others appreciated the actor’s self-reflection and openness about evolving social norms.

The discussion comes at a time when audiences and filmmakers alike are re-evaluating portrayals of gender dynamics and consent in cinema. Zeenat Aman, who was among the leading stars of the 1970s and 1980s, recently returned to acting after a six-year hiatus with a role in the Netflix series The Royals. She is also set to appear in director Faraz Arif Ansari’s upcoming film Bun Tikki, alongside Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi.