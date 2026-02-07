Priyanka Chopra Praises Nick Jonas’ Latest Album Sunday Best, Reveals What Sets It Apart: Deets Inside!

Global actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas posted a heartfelt Instagram tribute celebrating husband Nick Jonas’s new album, Sunday Best. The Varanasi-born actress thrilled fans by sharing unseen photographs from their early relationship, alongside a detailed note reflecting on the album’s meaning, creative journey, and the pride she feels in supporting his music career.

Actress Priyanka Chopra and musician husband Nick Jonas remain one of entertainment's most adored couples, known for constantly supporting each other's careers. Recently, Priyanka proudly cheered for Nick as he released his new album, Sunday Best. Sharing a heartfelt note on social media, the Dostana star praised his talent and dedication, expressing immense pride in his journey. She also treated fans to a nostalgic collection of photos and videos, capturing intimate glimpses from their early days of romance, reminding followers of their enduring bond and the love that continues to inspire audiences worldwide.

Priyanka Chopra revisits early memories with Nick Jonas through nostalgic photos

In a recent Instagram post, Priyanka shared multiple photos offering glimpses of her life with Nick. The images showed them vacationing, unwinding at home, and appearing together at events. A sweet video captured Priyanka asking for silence before revealing Nick asleep with his head resting on her lap. The update drew instant attention, with fans flooding the comments to celebrate their enduring, affectionate relationship across social media platforms worldwide today.

Take a look at her photos:

Priyanka Opens Up About Her Relationship With Nick Jonas

In her note, Priyanka reflected on her bond with Nick, calling their partnership the finest decision of her life. She described a love beyond romance, rooted in respect, support, and the comfort of being cherished fully. Expressing gratitude, she thanked destiny for their union and affirmed that he continues to be her happiest choice and her enduring source of happiness.

Priyanka Praises Nick’s Talent

Priyanka praised Nick’s abilities and character, calling him one of the most genuine and trustworthy people in her life. She admired his natural talent, saying it flows effortlessly. Looking back at the nostalgic photographs she posted, Priyanka noted that while they were from their early days, the memories still felt vivid, intimate, and emotionally close to her heart today.

Priyanka reveals what sets Nick’s album Sunday Best apart

Speaking about Sunday Best, Priyanka shared her deep pride in the album and applauded Nick for embracing vulnerability through his music. She explained what sets the record apart, highlighting its honesty, emotional depth, and personal storytelling, and noted that Nick's openness makes the album feel authentic, relatable, and special to listeners. "You revealed your essence in every note and every lyric. It requires a truly secure person to delve so deeply and share it with the world. I love you endlessly."

A Look at Sunday Best

Nick Jonas, the youngest Jonas Brother, released Sunday Best, his first solo album in nearly five years, after completing a successful stadium tour with his brothers. The record arrived with lead single Gut Punch. Beyond music, Nick will star with Paul Rudd in John Carney’s Power Ballad, scheduled for release on June 5 this year across global theatres worldwide soon.

Priyanka Chopra: What’s Next on Her Film Slate

Meanwhile, Priyanka faces a busy slate ahead. She stars in S. S. Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi, alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Slated for a Sankranti 2027 release, the project marks her Telugu debut. She is also working on Citadel season two and will feature in The Bluff with Karl Urban, promising a diverse mix of international and Indian projects.