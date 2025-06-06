Ed Sheeran’s ‘Sapphire’ Shines With SRK, Arijit And Dazzling Desi Vibe

Ed Sheeran’s latest single “Sapphire” has dropped, and it’s a vibrant love letter to India. Featuring a surprise appearance by Shah Rukh Khan and a soulful Punjabi verse by Arijit Singh, the music video takes viewers on a journey across the country—from the iconic sets of Baahubali to the buzzing streets of Kolkata and Hyderabad.

The song, part of Ed’s upcoming eighth studio album Play, blends Western pop with Punjabi folk influences. Sheeran had previously teased this East-meets-West fusion, hinting at Arijit’s lyrical input but keeping his singing cameo under wraps.

The video unfolds in POV-style, capturing Ed on a bus ride, dancing in a local café, soaking in the Hooghly River, and wandering through the cinematic grandeur of Baahubali’s sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

Play, scheduled to release on September 12, is shaping up to be Sheeran’s most immersive album yet. The first two singles, “Azizam” and “Old Phone,” have already showcased his global musical explorations. “Azizam” was recorded on the rooftops of Old Delhi as a tribute to Persian culture, while “Old Phone” came with a surprise pub performance, rooted in nostalgia and connection.

“Sapphire,” which Ed revealed was completed during his trip to Goa, continues the album’s theme of personal storytelling through cross-cultural collaborations. With its rich visuals and heartfelt verses, the track celebrates not just love, but the spirit of India through Sheeran’s lens.