Butter Chicken, Bollywood & Bengaluru Bust-Up! Ed Sheeran Recalls The Roller-Coaster Ride From India

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran wrapped up his India tour in style, sharing a fun-filled video of his experiences on social media. From performing on the streets to indulging in local delicacies, the global pop sensation captured the best—and quirkiest—moments of his visit, including an unexpected run-in with Bengaluru police.

A Musical Journey Through India

The Instagram Reel, posted on Friday evening with the caption, “India, that was fun! til next time,” offered fans a sneak peek into Sheeran’s eventful trip. It featured clips from his concerts, interactions with fans and celebrities, and a spontaneous street performance that took an amusing turn.

The video kicks off with Sheeran speaking to the camera from inside a car. “All the times I have been to India, I have only really been out in the evening, and it’s been really controlled. So, I’m actually excited now to be out in the thick of it,” he says. What follows is a vibrant montage of the singer exploring the country—enjoying Indian classical music, rehearsing for his concerts, and even playing football with local kids.

Bengaluru Busking Brouhaha

One of the most talked-about moments in Sheeran’s trip was his impromptu street performance in Bengaluru’s Church Street, which was abruptly halted by local police. True to his humorous spirit, the singer included footage of the incident in his video, alongside a popular meme of Ranbir Kapoor’s character from Rockstar being stopped by cops in a similar manner.

Fans were delighted by Sheeran’s lighthearted take on the fiasco. “OMG, you included the Bengaluru cops incident,” one commented. Another wrote, “You gotta be kidding!! The Bengaluru incident meme!! You saw that too?”

Shortly after the incident, Sheeran clarified on Instagram that he had prior permission to perform. “We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing in that exact spot, was planned out before, it wasn’t just us randomly turning up. All good though,” he assured fans.

Celebrity Hangouts & Butter Chicken Love

The singer’s Indian experience wasn’t just about music. Sheeran was spotted riding an auto, playing cricket, and even hanging out with Bollywood actor John Abraham. At one point in the video, he playfully mentioned butter chicken as the ‘one Indian food he could eat for the rest of his life.’

Sheeran’s Mathematics Tour took him across Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and finally Gurugram. The tour was produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. As the video suggests, his Indian adventure was as memorable as his music