Malayalam Actor Bala Faces Fresh Allegations Of Rape And Abuse

Malayalam actor Bala is once again under scrutiny after his ex-wife, Dr Elizabeth Udayan, accused him of harassment and domestic abuse. The allegations surfaced after Elizabeth responded to a social media comment that claimed she had ‘sexually lured’ Bala while he was ill. Her accusations follow similar claims made last year by another of Bala’s ex-wives, singer Amrutha Suresh, who accused him of assault and misconduct.

Elizabeth Udayan Speaks Out

Elizabeth took to Facebook to address a comment on an interview featuring Bala and his current wife, Kokila. The commenter alleged that Bala was manipulated by Elizabeth when he was her patient and that he could revoke her medical license due to supposed financial and sexual exploitation.

In response, Elizabeth shared screenshots of her reply, captioning them with an emotional message. “Read my reply, if no police or anyone is ready to complain about this happening in front of the media. I don’t know. He is threatening me, saying he will reveal his past, and leak our bedroom videos. I had taken tablets for depression, but he didn’t tell me he abused and raped me. He cheated on many more girls. My hands are shaking while typing this because of helplessness. He publicly told me I am infertile and indirectly accused me of giving him the wrong medication,” she wrote.

Her reply to the comment further accused Bala of mental and physical harassment. “Ask him to cancel my medical license. We met on Facebook, and I have all the messages and voice recordings he had with other women when he was with me. I don’t know how he married again. He put a wedding chain on me and invited people for our wedding, which was conducted in front of the police. He and his mother claimed they could only register the marriage later due to horoscope issues. He is still harassing me and my family, and I fear his threats. If this continues, I will file a case against him for cheating, assault, and blackmail.”

Bala’s Controversial Marriages and Legal Troubles

Bala hails from a prominent Malayalam film industry family, with his grandfather owning Arunachala Studios and his father directing over 350 films. He debuted in the 2002 Telugu film 2 Much and later appeared in Tamil cinema with Anbu (2003).

His marital history has been tumultuous. He married Chandana at 21 and later referred to Kokila as his ‘second wife legally’ in an interview. However, he was also married to singer Amrutha Suresh, with whom he shares a daughter, Avantika. His marriage to Elizabeth, he claimed, was ‘not legal.’

In October last year, Bala was arrested after Amrutha filed a complaint against him for abuse and misconduct. As the allegations continue to mount, the actor remains entangled in legal and personal controversies.