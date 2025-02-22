Nargis Fakhri’s ‘Hush-Hush’ Wedding Busted By Leaked Pics!

Actress Nargis Fakhri’s secret wedding has become the talk of the town after leaked photos from her private ceremony surfaced online, stirring controversy among fans. The actress reportedly tied the knot with US-based entrepreneur Tony Beig in an intimate event at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. However, the couple had taken strict measures to keep the affair under wraps, banning guests from capturing or sharing any moments from the wedding.

Despite the secrecy, images from the celebration found their way onto social media, first appearing on Reddit via the popular Bollywood gossip page BollyBlindsNGossip. The leaked photos showcased an elaborate multi-tiered wedding cake inscribed with ‘Happy Marriage’ alongside the couple’s initials, adding fuel to the speculation.

While neither Nargis nor Tony has officially confirmed the wedding, the viral images have sparked widespread discussions. Many fans were thrilled by the surprise nuptials, while others questioned the breach of privacy. Some social media users debated whether the photos were leaked by a guest or intentionally released to create buzz.

According to an ETimes report, the wedding was a strictly family-only affair, with close friends in attendance. The couple reportedly ensured that no official pictures were taken during the ceremony. However, the emergence of these snapshots has raised questions about how such a high-security event’s visuals managed to go public.

As the buzz over the leaked photos continues, Nargis and Tony are said to be honeymooning in Switzerland. The actress has been posting glimpses from her European getaway on Instagram, further confirming speculations. In one such picture, Nargis can be seen flaunting a dazzling ring, fueling excitement among fans about her newlywed status.

Nargis Fakhri and Tony Beig have reportedly been dating since 2022. The couple was often spotted together at events and vacations, including their grand New Year’s celebration in Dubai. Interestingly, Nargis’ former partner, actor Uday Chopra, was also present at the event hosted by Tony.

While the actress remains tight-lipped about the wedding, the unexpected leak has ensured that her big day remains far from private. Whether an official confirmation follows or not, the internet has already declared Nargis Fakhri a newlywed!