‘Have Blood Of Patriots’: Javed Akhtar Slams Troll After Praising Virat Kohli Post India’s Win Over Pakistan

Veteran lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar joined the nation in celebrating India’s triumph over Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. However, his joyous moment was marred by a social media exchange, where he strongly condemned a communal remark made in response to his post lauding Virat Kohli.

Javed Akhtar Praises Kohli’s Heroics

Following India’s victory, Akhtar took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his admiration for the star batter. He wrote, “Virat Kohli, zindabad (long live)!!! We all are so so so proud of you !!!” His post was widely appreciated, but also drew a controversial reply.

A social media user responded, writing, “Javed. Babar ka baap Kohli hai (Kohli is Babar’s father). Bolo (say), Jai Shree Ram.”

Sharp Response to Trolls

Reacting strongly, Akhtar rebuked the comment, stating, “Maen to sirf yeh kahoonga ke tum eik neech insaan ho aur neech hi marogay. Tum kya jano desh prem kya hota hai (I want to say that you are a petty person and you will die petty too. What do you know about love for the nation).”

Another user attempted to provoke him further, asking, “Aaj suraj kaha se nikla. Andar se dukh hoga apko to (Where from did the sun rise today? You must be feeling sad).”

Akhtar, known for his outspoken nature, fired back, saying, “Beta jab tumhare baap dada angrez ke jootay chaat rahe thay tab mere aazadi ke liye jail aur kaala paani mein thay. Meri ragon mein desh premion ka khoon hai aur tumhari ragon mein angrez ke naukaron ka khoon hai. Iss anter ko bhoolo nahin (Son, when your father and grandfather were licking the boots of the British, mine were in jail and Kaala Paani. I have the blood of patriots in my veins, while you have the blood of British servants. Don’t forget that difference).”

This is not the first time Akhtar has responded to divisive remarks. Despite identifying as an atheist, he has frequently faced communal criticism on social media.

India’s Victory and Kohli’s Record-Breaking Performance

India’s win against Pakistan in the high-stakes encounter at the Dubai International Stadium was met with widespread celebration. Virat Kohli played a stellar innings, remaining unbeaten at 100 runs off 111 balls. His performance not only secured India’s six-wicket victory but also shattered multiple records.

Anushka Sharma, Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actor, shared her pride by posting a picture of him celebrating on the field. Other celebrities and cricket enthusiasts also lauded the Indian team’s performance.

With this loss, Pakistan was unofficially eliminated from the tournament, marking a significant moment in India’s campaign at the ICC Champions Trophy 2025.