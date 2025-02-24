Anupam Kher Questions X After Account Gets Locked Over Copyright Issue, Questions Elon Musk

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was left surprised after his X (formerly Twitter) account was locked due to an alleged copyright violation. Despite being an active user since 2007 and following platform guidelines, the actor found himself restricted from accessing his account. After the issue was resolved, he penned a note to X owner Elon Musk, seeking clarification.

X Locks Anupam Kher’s Account

On Sunday, Anupam Kher shared a screenshot of the notification he received from X, informing him that his account had been locked. The message cited a Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) Notice, stating that a complaint had been filed against his content.

Dear X! Even though my account has been restored I was surprised to see it locked. I have been on this platform since September 2007. Have always been mindful of rules of #X (formerly twitter). Or for that matter any social media copyright rules. So found it a little absurd.… pic.twitter.com/tNmhc30vtP — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) February 24, 2025

“Your account has been locked because X received a compliant Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) Notice for content posted to your X account,” the notification read. It further explained that the platform removes identified material upon receiving a valid DMCA notice from copyright holders.

Anupam Kher Seeks Answers from Elon Musk

Although his account was later restored, Kher took to X to express his confusion over the unexpected lock. Addressing the platform and its owner, he wrote, “Dear X! Even though my account has been restored, I was surprised to see it locked. I have been on this platform since September 2007 and have always been mindful of the rules of #X (formerly Twitter).”

He further added, “Or for that matter, any social media copyright rules. So found it a little absurd. Would love to know which post of mine did violate your rules? Thanks! @elonmusk.”

As of now, Musk has not responded to Kher’s query.

Anupam Kher’s Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in Emergency, directed by Kangana Ranaut. The political drama revolves around the 1975-77 Emergency period imposed by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The veteran actor recently announced his next untitled project with Telugu star Prabhas. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, this film marks Kher’s 544th screen appearance.

Additionally, he will be seen in Vikram Bhatt’s directorial Tumko Meri Kasam, which features Ishwak Singh, Adah Sharma, and Esha Deol. The film is reportedly inspired by the life of Dr. Ajay Murdia, the founder of Indira IVF, a leading fertility clinic chain in India.

Despite the brief setback on X, Anupam Kher continues to engage actively with his fans and remains a prominent figure in Indian cinema.