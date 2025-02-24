Tara Sutaria’s First Post After Ex, Aadar Jain Said, ‘Was Just Doing Timepass’ During Wedding Soiree

Tara Sutaria appears unconcerned with her ex-boyfriend Aadar Jain offensive remark that ‘he was only passing the time’ during his wedding reception. The youngest cousin of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, Aadar Jain, is going to marry Alekha Advani, his first love interest.

The family is throwing a lavish party to celebrate the couple’s union, but Aadar is receiving backlash for his offensive remark about “time passing for twenty years.” You can’t deny your previous relationship by referring to it as a “timepass,” even though it’s lovely to show your affection for “your person.” Please be aware that Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria were together for four years prior to their breakup.

Tara Sutaria share a post after Aadar Jain’s crass comment on calling the past relationship a ‘timepass’

Tara Sutaria is indifferent to the outrage on the internet over Aadar’s handling of his previous relationship. In the middle of Aadar’s mocking, Tara uploaded the first post on her Instagram stories. A coffee table with a few books, lit candles, and lovely white flowers is visible in the photo. Tara shared the picture and captioned it: “My company for the eve… #Home”

Aadar Jain’s unpleasant comment on his past during his speech for his soon-to-be wife, Alekha

A shagun ki mehendi marked the start of Aadar and Alekha’s wedding festivities. We witnessed both families having a great time at the celebration, which took place in Mumbai. But Aadar told his friends and family during his speech that he had loved Alekha since he was ten years old. “I’ve been doing nothing but ‘time pass’ for the last twenty years,” he said, adding a pun to his romantic statement. He stated:

“I have always loved her since I was 10, and I have always wanted to be with her. But I never got a chance to be with her, so she sent me on this long journey of 20 years to make time pass.”

He said that he had finally been given the chance to spend time with her. For those unaware, Aadar was once romantically involved with actress Tara Sutaria; they were serious about one another but ended their relationship. He later started dating Alekha. Aadar stated:

“At the end of the day, it was worth it because I get to marry this (Alekha) beautiful, beautiful woman who looks like a dream. And I love you, and it was worth the wait. So that is the secret: I have always loved her. I was just doing time pass for the past 20 years of my life. But now I am here with you, baby.”