Ind vs Pak Match To Fav Leading Ladies, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Tells Tales

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu hosted an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on her Instagram handle on Sunday, answering a variety of fan questions ranging from her happiness to her favourite performances in the film industry.

Samantha on India vs Pakistan Match and Happiness

During the session, a fan asked if she was watching the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match. Samantha responded with an enthusiastic, “Yassss.”

Another fan praised her radiant look, writing, “Hru Sam??? Ur skin is shining and ur smile is smiling again. Lots of love to you.” Samantha expressed her appreciation for the phrase “smile is smiling again” and shared an update on her well-being. “Yes.. I am very very happy and healthy, and this year is a very very big year. Looking forward to doing a lot of cool stuff. You will see. There is something new every month. And I hope to make you proud.”

Samantha’s Shoutout to Best Performances

When asked about the “best heroine in the film industry,” Samantha chose to highlight performances she admired, giving a shoutout to several actresses across different film industries.

“This is a shoutout to some of the best performances in no particular order. I love these women, I love the work they are doing, I love that they are taking risks, it’s not easy, so just huge huge respect for Parvati in Ullozhukku, Nazaria in Sookshma Darshini, Sai Pallavi in Amaran, Alia Bhatt in Jigra, and Ananya Panday in CTRL, these guys are just amazing, rockstars.”

Additionally, Samantha praised the cast of All We Imagine as Light, specifically mentioning Kani and Divya Prabha for their performances. “Amazing, amazing performances, looking forward to all the work they will be doing this year.”

Samantha, who has been focusing on new projects and personal growth, continues to engage actively with her fans, offering glimpses into her life and upcoming ventures.