Mrs: Kanwaljit Singh Reveals He Apologized To Her After Watching Movie, Says “I Felt Disgusted By…”

Kanwaljit Singh, who portrayed Sanya Malhotra’s father-in-law on screen in “Mrs.,” explained his reasons for expressing regret to her. Since its premiere on Zed 5, the film Mrs., starring Sanya Malhotra, Kanwaljit Singh, and Nishant Dahiya, has been the buzz of the town.

Reactions to the movie have been divided; some believe that Sanya’s character, “Richa,” was subjected to society’s patriarchal anger. Conversations have been on Kanwaljit and Nishant, and the veteran actor disclosed that he apologised to Sanya for playing the part. He also discussed the debates surrounding the film.

Kanwaljit Singh says why he apologised to Sanya Malhotra

Sanya portrays ‘Richa’, while Mrs. Kanwaljit plays the traditional and rigid father-in-law. His family is shown as patriarchal, and he is not pleased with the way she prepares, constantly criticises her, and forbids her from working. The actor revealed in an interview with India Today that he had not remembered his role in the film because he had shot it so long ago. Recalling the shooting, he responded as follows when the production crew asked him to the red carpet event:

“All I remember is how I ate a lot of food; otherwise, I didn’t remember much. Since that film, I have shot almost four other projects, so I had forgotten all about the character. When I saw the film, I felt so disgusted that I instantly went to Sanya and said sorry.”

Kanwaljit Singh shares Sanya Malhotra was taken aback when actor apologised to her

He revealed in an interview that Sanya was taken aback when he apologised. He claimed that it made him feel horrible to have bothered the actress in the film. Sanya did a great job in the film, but she had to go through a painful experience. When questioned about the criticism he got for portraying a traditional father-in-law who was extremely well-mannered, Kanwaljit responded as follows:

“Honestly, people sometimes get deeply involved with films and characters. They have forgotten that this man has also been part of Family No 1, he is not like that in real life. But when you see such discussions, you also feel nice about it as it’s a triumph for the makers. It’s important that people understand they are not supposed to be like this character. However, the fact that people are discussing the film, in any way, is a great takeaway.”

Kanwaljit Singh on getting skin deep into his character

Moving on, Kanwaljit discussed how he aced these critical roles without assessing the character’s nature. He talked about how he steps into a role and revealed that he had to portray it convincingly even though he knew his character was incorrect. Kanwaljit mentioned how these fatherly individuals in the north frequently say “beta ji.” They may say things with affection, but they don’t mean them. He stated:

“So, when I was shooting, I really thought that this would work for the character. Also, I had to play it in an undertone to avoid making him look like a typical villain. He’s a control freak with deep-rooted patriarchal beliefs. He just doesn’t know any better.”