‘Clash Of Kisses’ To Courtroom Clashes: Udit Narayan Lands In Legal Trouble With Wife!

Renowned playback singer Udit Narayan, already facing public scrutiny over a viral video where he was seen kissing female fans during a concert, is now embroiled in another controversy. This time, his first wife, Ranjana Jha, has taken legal action against him, alleging violation of her rights and misappropriation of property.

Court Appearance and Refusal to Reconcile

Narayan appeared before the Supaul Family Court on February 21, where he firmly rejected any possibility of a settlement with Ranjana Jha. According to Navbharat Times, Jha’s lawyer, Ajay Kumar, stated that she wishes to reunite with him due to her age and deteriorating health. Despite the court’s efforts at reconciliation, the singer refused to live with her.

Their marriage dates back to December 7, 1984, long before Narayan’s rise to fame in 1988. However, as his career soared, he allegedly distanced himself from Jha. In 2006, after ongoing disputes, Jha approached the Women’s Commission, where he reportedly promised to provide her with financial support, including a flat, but later failed to honour his commitments.

Fresh Legal Battle Over Maintenance and Property

Following the unfulfilled promises, Jha filed a fresh maintenance case in the family court. In his written defence, Narayan accused her of extortion and providing false information to the court. He also pointed out that their dispute was settled at the Bihar Women’s Commission in 2013, where he agreed to pay her Rs 15,000 per month, later increasing it to Rs 25,000 in 2021.

Additionally, Narayan claimed to have gifted her a house worth Rs 1 crore, agricultural land, and jewellery worth Rs 25 lakh. However, Jha countered these claims, accusing him of withholding Rs 18 lakh from a land sale in Nepal and continuing to deny her legal status as his wife. She further alleged harassment when she attempted to meet him in Mumbai.

Human Rights Commission Steps In

As the legal battle escalates, human rights lawyer S.K. Jha has filed petitions with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the Bihar Human Rights Commission (BHRC). He argued that under the Indian Constitution and Hindu Marriage Act, a second marriage without legally dissolving the first is unlawful. He further stated that Narayan’s actions undermine women’s rights and constitute a human rights violation.

With the Human Rights Commission now involved, Narayan’s legal troubles appear far from over.