Kangana Ranaut’s Hot Take After Ben, JLo’s Divorce Drama: Why Arranged Marriages In India Work

Bollywood’s outspoken star Kangana Ranaut has once again stirred up a debate—this time using Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s high-profile divorce to champion the virtues of arranged marriages.

In a fiery Instagram story, Kangana pointed out that despite being among Hollywood’s biggest names, Lopez and Affleck are still searching for their “perfect” partners well into their fifties. The Queen actor compared their situation to traditional Indian arranged marriages, which she claimed are built to last.

“#SundayGossip. Whenever they mock Indian marriages, remind them the most intelligent, good-looking actor/filmmaker/writer, so-called the hottest man on earth, Ben Affleck, after many children and marriages, is still looking for that perfect wife. So is Jennifer Lopez—self-made, the richest, and one of the greatest pop stars ever—still searching for the perfect person,” she wrote.

Taking a dig at their tumultuous romantic history, she added, “These two are so perfect that no one is good enough for them. After many trials, tests, and families fed up with everyone’s flaws, they decided to be together multiple times. But last time, despite taking double vows, they ran in opposite directions within months. Now, in their fifties, they are divorced again and still looking.”

Kangana also reflected on her own experiences, claiming that in the West, people are constantly chasing perfection, often turning to dating apps to find love. “Whereas in India, we marry strangers in arranged marriages and go for walks holding hands even at 80,” she wrote. Emphasizing the strength of Indian traditions, she urged people not to seek inspiration from Western culture, which she believes is “distorted.”

This isn’t the first time Kangana has taken a firm stand on marriage and relationships. She recently criticized Bollywood’s portrayal of family dynamics, seemingly referencing Sanya Malhotra’s film Mrs., where she accused filmmakers of demonising elderly family members and reducing household work to mere “paid labour.”

On the work front, Kangana’s last film, Emergency, failed at the box office. However, she is now set to reunite with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R. Madhavan for her next project. Whether her next role makes waves or not, her opinions certainly continue to spark heated discussions online.