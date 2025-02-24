Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Shuts Down Rumours About Daughter Samara’s Viral Video

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has spoken out about the viral video of her teenage daughter, Samara, that sparked speculation online. The internet personality and entrepreneur addressed reports claiming Samara had pushed her grandmother, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, during a family wedding.

The incident occurred at the Mumbai wedding of Riddhima’s cousin, actor Aadar Jain, and entrepreneur Alekha Advani on Friday. In the now-viral clip, Riddhima, Samara, and Neetu Kapoor posed together on the red carpet. A brief moment where Samara extended her arm away from Neetu led to online chatter that she was upset and had pushed her grandmother aside.

However, Riddhima was quick to clarify the situation. “The whole thing got blown out of proportion. The poor child was only trying to pose. She wasn’t upset. She was very excited—in fact, in the car, she kept saying, ‘Oh my God, I’m sure there are gonna be photographers, and I’m gonna pose like this and that,’” she explained. “And because the paparazzi were asking us to come together, she just wanted to pose on her own. She didn’t push her nani.”

Samara herself was reportedly confused by the controversy. “She was like, ‘When did I push her? I was trying to pose myself. I was just trying to extend my arm and get comfortable. I never pushed anyone,’” Riddhima shared.

The Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives star also noted that Samara is becoming more aware of her public image and how social media scrutinizes every move. Reflecting on a previous incident where Samara’s playful behavior at the airport attracted criticism, Riddhima recalled her daughter saying, “The last time I was being goofy, they had a problem, and now when I’m not doing anything, they again have a problem!”

Acknowledging the realities of growing up in the limelight, Riddhima emphasized how she and her mother, Neetu, have open conversations with Samara about the pros and cons of fame. “Kids these days are more aware of these things. There’s so much exposure. However, my mother and I chat with her every single day about it—the good, bad, and ugly—so that it doesn’t affect her,” she said.

With social media dissecting every gesture, Riddhima’s clarification serves as a reminder that not every viral moment deserves a scandal.