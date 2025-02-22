‘Highly Inappropriate’: Farah Khan Faces Legal Action Over Holi Remark

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan is embroiled in legal trouble following a criminal complaint lodged against her for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the Hindu festival of Holi. The complaint was filed by social media personality Vikash Fhatak, popularly known as Hindustani Bhau, through his lawyer, Advocate Ali Kaashif Khan Deshmukh.

Complaint Filed at Khar Police Station

The complaint was registered at Khar Police Station, calling for legal action against Khan over a statement made during an episode of Celebrity MasterChef on February 20. According to Advocate Deshmukh, his client believes that Khan’s comment has insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus.

“My client believes that Farah Khan’s remark has deeply offended the Hindu community. Using the term ‘Chhapris’ to describe a sacred festival is highly inappropriate and could incite communal unrest,” Deshmukh stated. The complaint further asserts that Khan’s words have caused distress within the Hindu community, leading to an FIR being registered against her under sections 196, 299, 302, and 353 of the Indian Penal Code.

Public Outrage and Political Reactions

Khan, who is currently a judge on Celebrity MasterChef, allegedly remarked, “Holi is the favourite festival of all the Chhapri people.” The term “Chhapri” is often considered derogatory, and her statement has been met with widespread criticism on social media.

A video clip from the show has been circulating online, with many users calling her comment offensive. Several individuals have demanded an immediate apology from Khan for her remarks. Politician and former Bigg Boss 18 contestant Tajinder Bagga also weighed in on the controversy, calling Khan “the biggest Chhapri” and insisting that she issue a public apology.

Backlash Continues

As the controversy grows, many within the Bollywood and television industries remain silent, while others call for accountability. Khan has yet to respond publicly to the allegations or the demand for an apology. Meanwhile, legal proceedings are expected to unfold as authorities review the complaint.

This incident adds to the ongoing debate about freedom of speech and sensitivity regarding religious sentiments in India’s entertainment industry. Whether Khan will issue an apology or face further legal consequences remains to be seen.