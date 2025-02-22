Allu Arjun Praises Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Calls It A ‘Phenomenal Performance’

Actor Allu Arjun has lauded Ranbir Kapoor’s film Animal, calling it a phenomenal performance. In a conversation with Hollywood Reporter India, the Telugu superstar shared his thoughts on the film and whether he would have liked to be a part of it.

No Regrets, but High Praise for Animal

When asked if there was any recent film he wished he had been a part of, Arjun responded candidly. “No. There’s no film that I would say I’d like to have done. But there are films that I really liked,” he said. Among them, Animal stood out. “I loved Animal. Phenomenal performance. That’s one movie I really liked. There are also some nice Telugu films that have come out,” he added.

A Broad Taste in Films

Arjun also spoke about his diverse cinematic preferences, revealing that he enjoys films across all genres. “Everything — top to bottom, high to low. I have a wide spectrum. I can watch a niche film. I can watch a shallow film. I can watch a wide film. I can watch a small film. I can watch all genres. If it’s well-made, I’ll watch it,” he said.

While he is not particularly drawn to horror or dark murder mysteries, he admitted that if they are well-executed, he would still watch them. “I enjoy all genres—sci-fi, romantic drama, drama, comedy. I like everything,” he added.

About Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal was one of the most talked-about films of 2023. The action drama featured Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri in key roles. While the film received mixed reviews, it was widely praised for its performances. However, it also sparked controversy for allegedly glorifying toxic masculinity and misogyny. Despite the debates, Animal performed exceptionally well at the box office, emerging as a major commercial success.

Allu Arjun’s Last Release

Arjun was last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar. Released on December 5, the film is a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The franchise, known for its gripping narrative and chart-topping music, has been a major success. Pushpa 2 also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil and is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings.

With Pushpa 2 continuing to create buzz, Arjun’s fans eagerly await his next cinematic venture.