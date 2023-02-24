Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Slams Amitabh Bachchan For ‘Putting Box Office Over Nation’s History’

Actress Kangana Ranaut went to Twitter and stated she would reveal the release date of her forthcoming film, Emergency, with a break of one month in release. She said that she arrived at this conclusion after learning that many films, including Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan’s Ganapathy and Bhushan Kumar’s Yaariyan 2, had set October 20 as their release date. She said that her political drama aimed for the same release date.

Kangana Ranaut’s latest statement on Amitabh Bachchan’s movie clash

Kangana wrote in a tweet, “When I was looking for a date for Emergency release, I saw this year’s movie calendar is pretty much free, probably because of setbacks Hindi industry is having, based on the post-production timelines I zeroed down on October 20, within a week T series owner Bhushan Kumar (cont).”

“Announced his film on October 20, full October is free, as are November, December, and even September, but today Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and Tiger Shroff announced their ambitious project on October 20, ha ha lagta hai frantic meetings ho raha hai Bollywood mafia gangs mein,” she tweeted next.

She also stated, “Now releasing date for Emergency I will reveal just one month in advance with the trailer itself, jab sara saal free hai toh clash ki zarurat kyu hai bhai? (If the whole year is free, then there is no need to schedule conflicts.) The business is suffering so much, yet such choices, what do you eat for breakfast, how are you so self-destructive?”

Amitabh Bachchan’s Ganapath release date

As Tiger Shroff released the trailer for his much-anticipated flick Ganapath, Kangana tweeted. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and reunites him with co-star Kriti Sanon. It will be released in theaters on October 20, depicting Tiger in a dystopian post-pandemic world.

The teaser portrayed him in an unknown place, in grungy black attire. It depicted his flame tattoo with the film’s release date and added, “Mujhe na ladai pasand hai aur na hi ladne wale. (I abhor warfare and those who engage in it. I contemplating completing one of them?)”

Alongside this, T-Series’ Yaariyan 2 will reach the big screen on October 20. It is the sequel to the popular 2014 movie Yaariyan, starring Himanshu Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh, directed by Khosla Kumar.