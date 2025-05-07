Fawad Khan’s Condolence Message On Operation Sindoor Sparks Backlash In His Own Country

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has once again found himself in the midst of controversy—this time over a condolence message he shared on Instagram following India’s Operation Sindoor. While the post intended to express sorrow over the casualties from the airstrikes, it has triggered intense criticism from Pakistani social media users who accused him of being ambiguous and soft towards India.

On Wednesday, Fawad posted a message on Instagram saying, “My deepest condolences to the families of those injured and killed in this shameful attack. I pray for the souls of the deceased and strength for their loved ones in the days to come. A respectful request to all: stop stoking the flames with rabble-rousing words. It is not worth the lives of innocent people. May better sense prevail. InshaAllah. Pakistan Zindabad!”

While the actor’s Instagram handle remains inaccessible in India, screenshots of the post are circulating widely. Many claim the message has since been deleted following the backlash.

A large section of Pakistani netizens expressed anger at Fawad for not directly condemning India in his message. Several users speculated that his tone was deliberately neutral due to his past association with Bollywood. Fawad was set to return to Indian cinema with Abir Gulaal, scheduled for a May 9 release. However, the release was reportedly halted after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack reignited tensions.

Social media users slammed him with comments like, “Where did he mention India?” and “To hell with his condolences.” Others called for an industry-wide boycott of the actor, urging followers to “unfollow him and hit where it hurts.”

Meanwhile, Indian officials revealed details of Operation Sindoor, the retaliatory military strike that targeted nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation, conducted in response to the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, aimed to neutralize terror infrastructure with precision, avoiding civilian casualties.

Addressing the media, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh stated that the operation was a calibrated effort to deliver justice while ensuring minimal collateral damage. Alongside her, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colonel Sofiya Qureshi reiterated India’s firm stance against terrorism.