After Being Banned In India, Fawad Khan’s Abir Gulal Banned In Pakistan As Well Amid India-Pak Tensions

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan was all set to make his comeback in Bollywood with the film ‘Abir Gulaal’ with Vaani Kapoor. But after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated. Pakistani artists are again completely banned in India. Last night, the social media accounts of many PAK stars, including Hania Aamir and Mahira Khan, were banned in India. Sources from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting confirmed that Fawad Khan’s film has been banned in India.

Now, there are some reports that the film has been banned in Pakistan as well. Let us tell you that the trailer of the film Abir Gulal was released on April 1 and only after this Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) started protesting against it. But on April 22, when 26 tourists were shot dead in the Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, Kashmir, after asking their religion, there was an uproar in the whole country.

While there is an objection to Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in India, Pakistani distributors are refusing to release the film in their country because of Indian actress Vaani Kapoor. According to a report, senior distributor Satish Anand says that the news of ‘Abir Gulal’ being banned in Pakistan has been confirmed. This is going to be a big blow to the makers.

Let us tell you that this film was to be released on 9 May 2025. It stars Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. It also stars Lisa Haydon, Soni Razdan, Riddhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, and Parmeet Sethi. Directed by Aarti S. Bagri. Produced by Vivek Aggarwal, Avantika Hari, and Rakesh Sippy. The shooting was done in London since people were against Fawad Khan’s comeback in Bollywood.