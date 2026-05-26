Imtiaz Ali Clarifies His ‘Good Girl Image’ Comment About Deepika Padukone: ‘You Might Misunderstand…’

Currently, Bollywood Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is promoting Main Vaapas Aaunga, recently faced backlash over his remarks about Deepika Padukone during an interview. The filmmaker jokingly commented on her once-famous “good girl image,” sparking criticism online. Following the controversy, Imtiaz has now shared a clarification regarding his statement and addressed the reactions to it. Imtiaz Ali shares a strong creative bond with Deepika Padukone, having collaborated with her on acclaimed films like Love Aaj Kal and Tamasha. He also played a key role in casting her as Veronica in Cocktail, which he had written. In a recent interview, Imtiaz revealed he encouraged Deepika to audition because he believed she perfectly matched the character.

According to him, despite carrying a “good girl” image at the time, Deepika had a naturally free-spirited personality beneath the surface, making her ideal for Veronica’s bold and lively role in the film.

Imtiaz Ali Reacts to Backlash Over His Comment on Deepika Padukone

Imtiaz Ali’s remarks about casting Deepika Padukone in Cocktail sparked online discussion, prompting him to clarify his statement. Sharing an Instagram Story, the filmmaker called Deepika his “dearest and loveliest” and described her as his “safe option for humour” while addressing the misunderstanding surrounding his comments. “I think you will never misunderstand my wannabe fun remarks because you more than anyone else know how much I love you, admire you, understand you, appreciate you.” He further added that his statement might be misunderstood by her, hence he requested her not to be hurt by his words.

Furthermore, Imtiaz penned: “To be mean to you is janam mein to possible nahin hai.” The Love Aaj Kal director concluded his note by saying he never thought a disclaimer would be needed to prove his bond with Deepika, but he ‘didn’t want to take a chance’.

What Imtiaz Ali Said About Deepika Padukone

In an interview with News18 for Main Vaapas Aaunga, Imtiaz Ali revealed Deepika Padukone was initially offered Meera’s role in Cocktail, later played by Diana Penty. After Deepika called him, he suggested she audition for Veronica instead. She accepted the part, which proved transformative and marked a significant turning point in her acting career, Ali shared during the interview. “Veronica is so different from what Deepika’s image was at that point of time.

But since I had been in the room and attended parties with her, I know how crazy and wild she can be, even though she was otherwise projecting a very ‘good girl’ image at that time.”He further stated that people have now ‘seen beyond the façade’. “So I thought it would be quite a new thing for Deepika to do. I knew that emotional ground exists, so that was exciting,” he shared.

Everything To Know About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Imtiaz’s next film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, releases in theatres on June 12. Set during the India-Pakistan partition, it tells the love story of Vedang Raina’s Keenu and Sharvari’s Jiya. The period drama also features veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah alongside singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles throughout the emotional narrative.