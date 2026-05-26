“Oh Baap Rey!”: Imtiaz Ali Reveals Why Diljit Dosanjh Walked Away During An Intense Naseeruddin Shah Scene

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali recently opened up about the chaotic yet fascinating experience of directing veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah in his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga. In an interview, Imtiaz admitted that he constantly interrupted Naseeruddin Shah during scenes, even while the camera was rolling. Looking back, the director joked that the actor probably “should’ve slapped” him for taking so many liberties on set.

According to Imtiaz, he kept giving Shah live instructions mid-shot because the legendary actor could instantly transform his expressions and emotions with even the smallest direction. “He is the kind of actor where if you say something, there will be a change immediately,” Imtiaz shared.

Diljit Dosanjh Quietly Escaped The Scene

Things became even more dramatic during the climax shoot. After Naseeruddin Shah delivered an emotionally exhausting take, Imtiaz decided he wanted another one. That’s when co-star Diljit Dosanjh apparently panicked. Imtiaz recalled Diljit reacting with an “Oh baap rey,” before jokingly walking away and telling the director to ask for the retake himself. The filmmaker revealed that Shah was already physically and emotionally drained after performing such an intense scene. When Imtiaz requested another take, the actor reportedly snapped back asking, “What nonsense… how can I do another take?” before eventually agreeing.

Naseeruddin Shah Completely Immersed Himself In The Role

Imtiaz also revealed that Naseeruddin Shah went extremely deep into the character while filming Main Vaapas Aaunga. The actor plays an old man battling Alzheimer’s and dementia, and reportedly stayed bedridden for a major part of the shoot to maintain authenticity. The director said the role emotionally affected Shah to the point where he would sometimes appear genuinely irritated and exhausted between takes. Despite the challenges, Imtiaz believes audiences have “never seen him like this before” on screen.

A Partition-Era Love Story With A Stellar Cast

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set against the backdrop of Partition and follows an emotional love story spanning generations. Alongside Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh, the film also stars Vedang Raina and Sharvari. The film is scheduled to release on June 12.