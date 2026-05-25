Who Is Lupita Nyong’o? Oscar-Winning Actor Faces Backlash Over Playing Helen of Troy In Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Who Is Lupita Nyong’o? Oscar-Winning Actor Faces Backlash Over Playing Helen of Troy In Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey

Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o has found herself at the centre of a major online controversy after reports confirmed she will portray Helen of Troy in filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic film The Odyssey. The casting announcement has sparked heated debate across social media, with supporters praising the choice while critics questioned the portrayal of the iconic Greek mythological figure.

The backlash intensified after several online commentators criticised the decision to cast Nyong’o as Helen of Troy, a character historically described in mythology as “the most beautiful woman in the world.” Critics on X and Reddit argued that the casting was historically inaccurate, while others accused the film of prioritising diversity over traditional interpretations of Greek mythology.

The debate gained even more attention after billionaire Elon Musk publicly criticised the casting online, claiming Nolan was chasing awards recognition through diversity-focused decisions.

However, many actors, critics and fans defended Nyong’o, arguing that The Odyssey is a mythological story rather than a historically documented event. Several users also pointed out that Hollywood has frequently cast white actors in mythological and historical roles from other cultures for decades without similar outrage.

Amid the controversy, Nyong’o responded publicly during an interview with Elle. The actor dismissed the backlash and defended Nolan’s artistic vision, saying the cast reflects the diversity of the modern world.

“You can’t perform beauty,” Nyong’o said while responding to criticism about her suitability for the role.

She also stated that she was not interested in spending time defending herself against criticism rooted in bad faith or racism.

Nyong’o’s comments quickly went viral online and generated fresh discussion around race, representation and casting freedom in Hollywood.

Born in Mexico City in 1983 to Kenyan parents, Lupita Nyong’o spent much of her childhood in Kenya before later studying film and acting in the United States. Mexico City Kenya She graduated from the Yale School of Drama and first gained international attention with her breakout role in 12 Years a Slave.

Her performance in the film earned her the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress in 2014, making her the first Kenyan-Mexican actor to win an Oscar.

Following her Oscar win, Nyong’o appeared in major Hollywood productions including Black Panther, Us, Star Wars: The Force Awakens and A Quiet Place: Day One. She has also been widely praised for advocating diversity and representation in global cinema.

In interviews, Nyong’o has previously spoken about how Hollywood initially offered her stereotypical roles after her Oscar-winning performance, especially characters linked to slavery or trauma narratives.

Now, her casting in The Odyssey has turned into one of the most discussed entertainment controversies of the year.

Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic features an ensemble cast including Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson and Charlize Theron.

According to reports, Nyong’o will portray both Helen of Troy and her sister Clytemnestra in the film.

The film itself has already faced multiple controversies before release, including criticism over its use of American accents, modern dialogue and historically inaccurate costumes.

Social media users have also compared Nolan’s version to Wolfgang Petersen’s 2004 film Troy, which starred Brad Pitt and Diane Kruger. Several viral posts described Nolan’s casting choices as a “downgrade” from the earlier adaptation.

At the same time, many fans defended Nolan’s creative freedom and argued that mythological stories have always evolved through reinterpretation. Some users also pointed out that Greek mythology itself contains fantastical elements involving gods, monsters and magical transformations, making arguments around strict realism questionable.

Christopher Nolan has reportedly stood firmly behind Nyong’o’s casting and praised her emotional depth and screen presence.

The filmmaker’s ambitious adaptation of The Odyssey is reportedly being made on a budget of nearly $250 million, making it the most expensive film of Nolan’s career so far.

The movie is scheduled for release in July 2026 and is already considered one of Hollywood’s most anticipated projects.