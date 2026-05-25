‘Spare Our Culture’: Ananya Panday’s Bharatanatyam Scene in Chand Mera Dil Sparks Massive Online Backlash

Actor Ananya Panday is facing heavy criticism online after a Bharatanatyam-inspired dance sequence from her latest film Chand Mera Dil went viral on social media. The clip, which began circulating widely over the weekend, triggered strong reactions from viewers, with many accusing the film of disrespecting the classical Indian dance form.

The controversy erupted after users on X, Instagram and Reddit shared short clips of Ananya performing Bharatanatyam-style movements in a song sequence from the film. While some viewers described the choreography as “fusion” or cinematic interpretation, many others criticised the performance as “robotic” and “unauthentic.”

Several social media users specifically objected to what they called inaccurate mudras, facial expressions and body posture associated with the dance form. Bharatanatyam, considered one of India’s oldest classical dance traditions, has historically been associated with strict training and disciplined technique.

The phrase “Spare our culture Bollywood” began trending online shortly after the clip gained attention. Users flooded comment sections with memes, criticism and comparisons to trained dancers from Indian cinema.

Some viral posts compared Ananya Panday’s performance to classical dance sequences by actors such as Sridevi and Sai Pallavi. Users reposted older clips from films featuring trained performers, claiming those sequences reflected the grace and technical precision expected from Bharatanatyam.

One widely shared social media comment read, “Bharatanatyam survived kingdoms and invasions only to meet this.” Another user wrote, “This is not fusion, this is confusion.”

Several critics online also questioned why filmmakers continue incorporating classical dance forms into mainstream films without ensuring rigorous preparation and authenticity. Some users argued that cultural art forms should be treated more carefully in commercial cinema.

At the same time, a section of social media users defended Ananya Panday and the film’s makers. Supporters argued that cinematic dance sequences are often stylised for mainstream audiences and should not necessarily be judged by the standards of professional classical performances.

Others said the trolling had become excessive and pointed out that actors regularly perform dance styles outside their formal training as part of film storytelling.

The controversy has further intensified discussions around authenticity in Bollywood portrayals of Indian classical arts. Similar debates have emerged previously when films adapted Kathak, Bharatanatyam or other traditional dance forms into modern cinematic choreography.

The clip comes from Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and actor Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni, the romantic drama released in theatres on May 22 and revolves around a college romance storyline with emotional and musical elements.

According to reports, Ananya plays Chandni, an engineering student who is also trained in Bharatanatyam within the film’s narrative. The now-viral dance sequence reportedly appears during an important emotional moment involving her character.

The film had already generated discussion before release after reports stated that the Central Board of Film Certification requested edits involving lengthy kissing scenes before granting the movie a U/A 16+ certificate.

Now, the dance controversy has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the film online.

Ananya Panday has frequently faced social media scrutiny throughout her career, particularly around debates involving nepotism and performance criticism. Over the years, however, the actor has also received praise for projects such as Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL and Kesari Chapter 2.

The actor has additionally spoken publicly about online trolling in the past and launched the “So Positive” initiative in 2019 aimed at creating awareness around cyberbullying and digital negativity.

Despite the backlash, the viral sequence has significantly boosted online visibility for Chand Mera Dil. Clips from the film continue trending across entertainment pages and meme accounts, with reactions ranging from criticism and parody to defence and debate.

Neither Ananya Panday nor the makers of Chand Mera Dil have officially responded to the controversy so far.